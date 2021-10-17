6 current WWE Superstars who debuted under a different name 

WWE Superstars are rarely able to wrestle under their own names, this is because more often than not the company wants to retain rights to these characters and be able to use them as part of their brand.

Often superstars choose to use a different name so there is a complete divide between themselves and their characters, which in turn gives them much more freedom on-screen.

Even though it is the superstars who are performing on-screen on a weekly or daily basis, it's the company that decides on their ring name. For several current WWE Superstars, this has changed numerous times. throughout the course of their career.

The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars who debuted under a different name.

#6. Former WWE Champion Dolph Ziggler

Wrestlemaniacs @thedangerruss1 proof that the creme always rises to the top. Dolph Ziggler as @mexwarrior Chavo's Caddie #wwe proof that the creme always rises to the top. Dolph Ziggler as @mexwarrior Chavo's Caddie #wwe https://t.co/HqJRmVDx4m

Dolph Ziggler has been part of WWE for more than 15 years and in that time he has been known under several different names.

When Ziggler made his original debut with the company he was seen as The Caddie, during a segment alongside Chavo Guerrero, when he was known as Kerwin White. This gimmick was dropped following the death of his uncle Eddie Guerrero in late 2005, which allowed Ziggler to move on to a new character.

At the beginning of 2006, Ziggler debuted as part of a five-man team called The Spirit Squad where he was known as Nicky. This was a team of male cheerleaders who were an integral part of the feud between Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels heading into WrestleMania 22.

Don Kedic @coastin_osten Did anyone else know that Dolph Ziggler was Nicky from Spirit Squad!? Did anyone else know that Dolph Ziggler was Nicky from Spirit Squad!? https://t.co/OJZ1SplALu

Their time on TV didn't last long since the group were shipped back to OVW by D-Generation X later that year after a brief feud with the team.

Ziggler was one of the stars who was sent back to developmental but has since become the most successful former member of the team. In 2008, Ziggler was able to re-debut on WWE TV but this time under the name "Dolph Ziggler" it is as this character that the former cheerleader was able to become WWE Champion and a household name in WWE.

