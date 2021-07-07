6 Current WWE Superstars who are engaged 

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced several WWE Superstars to postpone plans for their weddings over the past year, which now means that there are a number of current stars who are still engaged.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch recently took advantage of the ease in restrictions which allowed them to finally tie the knot after welcoming their first child last year, whilst several others have plans in the coming months.

Recent budget cuts have meant that several couples, including Zack Ryder and Chelsea Green, who were engaged, can no longer be part of this list.

The following article looks at five WWE Superstars who are currently engaged.

#6. Current WWE Superstar Dana Brooke (Engaged to Ulysses Diaz)

The most recent WWE engagement to be announced saw Dana Brooke take to her Instagram yesterday to share her happy news.

Brooke has had quite a relationship history following romances with the likes of Batista and Dolph Ziggler. Brooke was also connected to bodybuilder Dallas McCarver before his tragic passing back in 2017.

Brooke began dating professional boxer Ulysses Diaz back in December 2019 and the couple's relationship has become public knowledge in the months that have followed. Diaz has competed as a professional boxer, in MMA, and as a bare-knuckle fighter, whilst he isn't currently well-known to the WWE Universe, he is another star who could appear in WWE in the future if there is a deal on the table.

Diaz and Brooke have even shared training videos as Diaz has attempted to help Brooke push forward in her WWE career. Since Diaz has spent a lot of time in the ring with Brooke helping to push her career forward, he already has some knowledge of wrestling.

After almost two years of dating, it was revealed that Diaz had proposed to the WWE star in a restaurant yesterday. Brooke shared both photos and a video showing her in shock when her boyfriend of almost two years confirmed that he loved her and wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.

The couple were attending a family meal when the 39-year-old stood up and produced a ring, before getting down on one knee.

