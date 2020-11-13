6 Current WWE Superstars who have failed to appear since the 2020 Draft

WWE presented their annual draft back in October which allowed both SmackDown and RAW to boost their ranks ahead of this year's Survivor Series event. Interestingly, there were not many call-ups from NXT as part of this year's Draft, but there were several stars who were drafted and are yet to appear.

WWE purposely took several names out of the draft because they were injured which included the likes of Jinder Mahal and Ivar from the Viking Raiders, but it appears that several other stars are still sidelined.

It's been a month since the WWE Draft took place on both SmackDown and RAW and there are still a handful of WWE stars who are yet to appear on their new brand.

#6 WWE star Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews was gaining some momentum as part of the feud against The Hurt Business on Monday Night RAW before he was drafted over to SmackDown. Crews and Ricochet were seemingly able to hold their own whilst feuding with the four-man team, but Crews has since been moved away from the rivalry and left Ricochet to battle the group alone.

Interestingly, on the night of the WWE Draft, Apollo Crews appeared on SmackDown and was one of the stars who was targetted by Lars Sullivan, who was also drafted over to the Blue brand.

This was the last time Crews was seen on WWE TV which gives the impression that WWE didn't have any plans for the former United States Champion when he was drafted over to SmackDown four weeks ago. Crews has a lot of talent and could easily have been added to the Survivor Series team or even part of the qualifying matches, but it appears that the company has no plans for the star at present.