6 Current WWE Superstars who recently went through name changes

WWE Superstars are often handed new characters when they are signed by the company at a developmental level. While several of these stars go on to have their names changed completely when called up to the main roster, there are others who just have their names shortened or are then only given a last name.

In recent years, there have been several examples of this when some of the biggest stars have had their given name or surname taken away.

The following list looks at just six current WWE Superstars who were once known by much longer names.

#6. Austin Theory is now just known as Theory

The most recent name change on the list happened this past week on RAW when Austin Theory made it clear that he would now be known as just Theory moving forward.

Vince McMahon's protege was part of his first singles match at WrestleMania last weekend, and the show was main evented by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. With rumors that McMahon is trying to convince Austin to make more appearances in the company, it's no surprise that there can now no longer be two stars with the same name.

Reports following RAW suggested that the change came because of Steve Austin, who wasn't factored into WWE plans prior to his WrestleMania return.

#5/4. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo recently became Angel and Humberto

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo are real-life cousins who have previously worked as singles stars in WWE. Following their move to SmackDown, the two men have been able to form a tag team for the first time and are now known as Los Latharios or Lethal Lovers.

Along with their team formation, the two stars had their last names taken away, with them now being known as just Angel and Humberto. While the roster is still getting used to the change and often refers to them by their full name on occasions, the company has the two men listed only by their given name on their main WWE pages.

It's unclear if the duo will be handed their surnames back upon their split as they step into singles competition.

#3. Otis Dozovic is now known as just Otis

Otis Dozovic became known to the WWE Universe as one half of Heavy Machinery alongside Tucker Knight. The two men dominated NXT before being called up to the main roster.

After a brief storyline with Mandy Rose and a whirlwind few months as Mr. Money in the Bank, Otis split from his partner and girlfriend, which left him ripe for Chad Gable to pick up and enroll into The Alpha Academy.

Ahead of his new look and persona, Otis lost his last name since the company decided that Heavy Machinery should be just Otis and Tucker. The shorter name has worked well for Otis, who has remained in the tag team division with his new partner and is now a former Tag Team Champion.

#2. Matt Riddle is now just known as Riddle

Matt Riddle dominated NXT throughout his time on the Black and Gold brand. The former champion's MMA background helped push his career forward before he was promoted to the main roster.

Riddle has since become known as just "Riddle" on RAW and, over the past year, has aligned with Randy Orton. The two stars have become one of the company's most entertaining duo and RK-Bro are the current holders of the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Matt Riddle is actually the star's real name, so it could have been the idea that WWE could copyright "Riddle" much easier and the star wouldn't then have to fight to use his real name if he was released from the company.

#1. King Woods is now known as Xavier Woods on WWE TV

When Xavier Woods won the 2021 King of the Ring tournament, the company opted to change his name to King Woods. This worked for a while until he suffered an injury at the beginning of 2022, which kept him sidelined until the WrestleMania season.

Upon return to the company, despite his theme and entrance video still reading "King Woods" and him still wearing the crown, the company decided it was time to drop the gimmick and instead allow him to become known as Xavier Woods once again.

Woods recently returned to step into a feud with Sheamus' new stable after Big E suffered a broken neck at the hands of Ridge Holland just weeks before WrestleMania.

