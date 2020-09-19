6 Current WWE Superstars that met their spouse in NXT

There are many WWE couples on the main roster at present and even more down in NXT. When stars are signed to developmental contracts with the company, they work closely together with many others in the Performance Center for several months, which is why relationships are created.

At present, there are a number of couples in NXT. Even though the likes of Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano or even Mia Yim and Keith Lee didn't meet whilst working together in WWE, instead, these couples were already together when they were signed to the company.

There have also been several WWE couples including Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy, Liv Morgan and Enzo Amore, and even Carmella and Big Cass who all began dating whilst in NXT but were unable to survive the main roster. Here are just six current WWE Superstars who met their partner whilst in NXT and have gone on to marry.

#6 Bianca Belair and Montez Ford

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford currently perform together on Monday Night RAW, after the EST Of WWE was promoted to the main roster back at WrestleMania in April.

The EST of WWE joined her husband on the main roster after a fantastic run in NXT, just months after Ford was promoted to RAW alongside Angelo Dawkins.

The couple met whilst training in NXT since Belair revealed to Lilian Garcia on Chasing Glory that she had an instant connection with Ford when she met him in the Performance Center.

"For me it was. I remember seeing him and just thinking, I have friends here and they can be witnesses, ‘Wow, that’s a beautiful man.’ I had an immediate crush on him. He got hurt for awhile and he disappeared for a little while, for a couple months when I first started. It was kinda just, it was an immediate connection. We’ve kind of been inseparable ever since. We got married, and it’s just crazy, because we come from two completely different sides of the world."

Ford and Belair married back in June 2018 after announcing their engagement the year before.