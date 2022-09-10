6 Current WWE women whose partners were recently released 

WWE has been forced to make some tough choices in recent years with some of the company's most popular stars being released due to budget cuts.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, WWE released more than 100 superstars from all different levels of the company, which led to them breaking up couples and close friendships.

Marriages were also cut down the middle as several women remained contracted whilst their husbands were released. The following list looks at just six current superstars whose partners were recently released.

#6. Rhea Ripley's boyfriend Buddy Murphy once wrestled for WWE

Rhea Ripley has become one of the company's biggest stars in recent months after turning heel and joining The Judgment Day. Ripley has also seen several big changes in her personal life as she confirmed that she is now in a relationship with AEW Superstar Buddy Matthews.

The couple have only been official for a few months but have already shared several cute images online. While Rhea and Buddy worked together in WWE for many years, they were not in a relationship at the time, since Ripley was known to be dating Demetri 'Action' Jackson until earlier this year.

#5. Zelina Vega's husband Malakai Black was released back in 2021

Aleister Black was released from WWE back in June 2021 and has since made quite an impression in AEW under the name Malakai Black. The former star was recently released by All Elite Wrestling after more than a year working for the company and there are now rumors that he could be on his way back to WWE.

Malakai's wife Zelina Vega is contracted even though she has been missing from TV recently after undergoing a surgical procedure. Vega and Black worked together on NXT before their marriage in 2018 but were never able to work together on the main roster.

#4. Charlotte Flair's husband Andrade requested his release

Andrade is another star who was granted his release from WWE in March 2020 after several months of being underutilized by the company. Andrade has since become a star in AEW, but his relationship with Charlotte Flair has continued and the couple recently made the walk down the aisle.

Flair and Andrade have only been married for a few months and The Queen is still on leave from the company after her wedding. It's unclear when Charlotte will make her return, but it will be a very different company since Vince McMahon has retired and Triple H has taken over the reins in her absence.

#3. Aja Smith's husband Leon Ruff was released from NXT

Leon Ruff was one of several NXT Superstars released by the company in August 2021. The former North American Champion was seen as a prospect for the future ahead of his release and was in a relationship with referee Aja Smith at the time, which allowed the two stars to work together several times.

Despite his release, Smith and Ruff have continued their relationship with Ruff, making several appearances in AEW in recent months. The couple also recently announced that they have exchanged vows and are now married.

#2. Nikki ASH's husband Killian Dain was released in 2021

Nikki ASH could be set to be part of an interesting storyline arc on Monday Night RAW in the coming months as she appears to be putting her superhero character behind her. ASH changed her character ahead of her Money in the Bank victory last year and has been somewhat successful.

Ahead of her promotion to the main roster, ASH was known as Nikki Cross and was part of SANITY alongside her husband Killian Dain. The duo have been working together for most of their lives and married back in 2019, whilst both stars were contracted to WWE.

#1. Mandy Rose's partner Tino Sabbatelli

Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli have been in a relationship for several years but somehow the couple has been able to keep it under wraps. Whilst Rose has become the biggest star in NXT since her return to the brand, Sabbatelli was released from the company for a second time.

The couple confirmed that they are still in a relationship following his departure, even though they don't regularly share updates about their personal lives. After his first release from the WWE, Tino wrestled for AEW Dark but hasn't returned to Tony Khan's company since.

