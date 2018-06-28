Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

6 Dream Matches for Rey Mysterio that can take WWE by storm

Abid Khan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.10K   //    28 Jun 2018, 17:18 IST

It's abou
It's about time

With WWE announcing Rey Mysterio as the pre-order bonus for WWE 2K19, it only confirms that there is more to the deal that meets the eye.

If previous collaborations are anything to go by, there's a strong possibility that the billion-dollar company might finally bring the Mexican back where he belongs.

Having accomplished so much in his incredible career, the former World Champion is destined for greater things if he indeed returns back.

With the likes of A.J. Styles, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins already claiming to be the best, one wonders where Mysterio will fit in.

Nonetheless, despite being a veteran in this business, there are still a lot of dream matches left for the 43-year old.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and predict the 6 dream matches for Rey Mysterio that can WWE by storm.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

#1 Finn Balor

T
The Irish sensation needs a feud

If there's a superstar in the WWE who desperately needs a good feud, it is Finn Balor. The Irish sensation remains an underutilized entity as far as main event feuds are concerned.

The former NXT Champion continues to be booked in predictable tag-team bouts which have ruined his credibility.

While Balor did came close to defeat Braun Strowman two times, there's no denying that the 36-year old needs a feud to shine and reclaim his position.

Putting him in a match against a returning Rey Mysterio could set the path for Finn Balor. Considering that his Demon persona has been gone for so long, it could be an appropriate time for him to lace up his boots and embrace the darker side.

Finn Balor Vs. Rey Mysterio is PPV worthy and definitely deserves to happen somewhere down the line.

If the Mexican Icon is indeed returning, then he might lock horns with the Irish sensation sooner rather than later.



Page 1 of 6 Next
WWE Extreme Rules 2018 The Shield Rey Mysterio Seth Rollins
5 greatest moments in WWE Extreme Rules history
RELATED STORY
Predicting The Other Participants In The Multi-Person...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumour Mill: Top Superstars missing Extreme Rules and...
RELATED STORY
Seth Rollins turns 30: 5 most memorable moments featuring...
RELATED STORY
5 Bold Decisions that can take Monday Night Raw by storm
RELATED STORY
5 Dream Matches made possible by the Superstar Shake-up
RELATED STORY
5 Dream matches we might get to see at this year's...
RELATED STORY
5 Vince McMahon feuds that could take WWE by storm
RELATED STORY
5 iconic images from past Money in the Bank events
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 34 -- Predicting dream matches with complete...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us