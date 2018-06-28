6 Dream Matches for Rey Mysterio that can take WWE by storm

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.10K // 28 Jun 2018, 17:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It's about time

With WWE announcing Rey Mysterio as the pre-order bonus for WWE 2K19, it only confirms that there is more to the deal that meets the eye.

If previous collaborations are anything to go by, there's a strong possibility that the billion-dollar company might finally bring the Mexican back where he belongs.

Having accomplished so much in his incredible career, the former World Champion is destined for greater things if he indeed returns back.

With the likes of A.J. Styles, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins already claiming to be the best, one wonders where Mysterio will fit in.

Nonetheless, despite being a veteran in this business, there are still a lot of dream matches left for the 43-year old.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and predict the 6 dream matches for Rey Mysterio that can WWE by storm.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

#1 Finn Balor

The Irish sensation needs a feud

If there's a superstar in the WWE who desperately needs a good feud, it is Finn Balor. The Irish sensation remains an underutilized entity as far as main event feuds are concerned.

The former NXT Champion continues to be booked in predictable tag-team bouts which have ruined his credibility.

While Balor did came close to defeat Braun Strowman two times, there's no denying that the 36-year old needs a feud to shine and reclaim his position.

Putting him in a match against a returning Rey Mysterio could set the path for Finn Balor. Considering that his Demon persona has been gone for so long, it could be an appropriate time for him to lace up his boots and embrace the darker side.

Finn Balor Vs. Rey Mysterio is PPV worthy and definitely deserves to happen somewhere down the line.

If the Mexican Icon is indeed returning, then he might lock horns with the Irish sensation sooner rather than later.