6 dream matches WWE should book in 2022 after Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

2022 is shaping up to be a huge year for WWE, with several dream matches potentially on the horizon after Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley was made official. The Beast Incarnate is running the show on RAW and SmackDown, not slowing down since he won the WWE Championship at Day 1.

Lashley isn't the only first-time opponent Lesnar should face this year. Some interesting match-ups await him. Fans have also been hoping to see a few dream matches involving Hall of Famers, some active and some not so much.

A couple of these bouts must happen at WrestleMania. It would only make the show bigger. However, Vince McMahon should book all of them during the next 12 months. Which dream matches do you want to see in WWE this year? Let us know down in the comments.

#6. Brock Lesnar vs. WALTER

With WALTER permanently moving to the United States, he absolutely must join the main roster in 2022. His gimmick and demeanor do not fit in with NXT 2.0's long-term vision, while a couple of dream matches await The Ring General on RAW and SmackDown.

The biggest one may be against Brock Lesnar. The two can have a violent affair, filled with heavy strikes and insane power. Imagine WALTER landing his signature chops on The Beast Incarnate. What a sight it would be.

The former NXT UK Champion is the kind of opponent Lesnar would sell greatly, reminiscent of his excellent work opposite Drew McIntyre. This dream encounter would be perfect for SummerSlam, or the rumored United Kingdom pay-per-view later this year.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg vs. Big E

Goldberg currently has one match left on his WWE contract. While he may eventually wrestle more, the Hall of Famer's next match seems like his farewell. It has to come against the right opponent, with no choice better than Big E.

The former WWE Champion is a huge fan of Goldberg, having grown up idolizing the WCW icon. Big E has made it no secret this is his dream match, coining the iconic "big meaty men slapping meat" phrase in the process.

Based on Goldberg's performance against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, a match between him and Big E would be an explosive success. It can happen at WrestleMania or one of the Saudi Arabia events this year. Either way, the New Day member is the best choice to retire Goldberg.

