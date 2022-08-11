Triple H has been in charge of WWE creative for about a month and we've already seen some changes being made to the product. One of the most notable changes has been the return of numerous WWE superstars who were released by Vince McMahon.

WWE Superstars like Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis have made their WWE returns under the new regime.

Given the recent hiring spree, The Game has been spot on. One can expect Hunter to continue to hire back a few more ex-WWE stars in a bid to breathe a breadth of fresh air into the WWE roster.

Here is a list of 6 more ex-WWE superstars who could return under Triple H

6. Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona is one of the most buzz-worthy names in all of professional wrestling

Matt Cardona has evolved a lot since his departure from the WWE. Since his release in April 2020, Cardona has made a lot of appearances for the Indies and has put on a good show every time.

In the past couple of years, Cardona has shocked everyone with his transformation into a death-match champion. This evolution could definitely spark interest in the Long Island Iced Z and Triple H could consider to bring him back to the WWE.

Perhaps this time he will be utilized in a much better capacity. This wouldn't be the first time that a wrestler has gone from jobber to main eventer in his second WWE run. A similar incident happened with Drew McIntyre when he re-signed with the company.

That isn't to say that Cardona will be pushed to become a world champion, but certainly WWE will consider giving him a much better role than last time.

5. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman's WWE release came as a bit of a shock the fans

Braun Strowman's release came as a bit of a shock and proved how quickly things can change in WWE. Strowman went from being the main eventer for one month to being unemployed another month.

Adam Scherr @Adamscherr99 #NoOneLikeMe Four weeks into this new diet and I ain’t mad about it!!!!! But it’s hard af to eat 8lbs of fish a day. But damn do I like the results. #Titan Four weeks into this new diet and I ain’t mad about it!!!!! But it’s hard af to eat 8lbs of fish a day. But damn do I like the results. #Titan #NoOneLikeMe https://t.co/wzjBfulCsC

What was even more shocking about this was Vince's penchant towards bigger guys. While Braun Strowman wasn't a technically gifted wrestler, his incredible feats of strength proved to be a crowd puller which catapulted him towards a Universal Championship run.

While Triple H will favor in-ring ability rather than size, The Game will be fully aware of the assets The Monster Among Men can bring to the table. Hence, it may not be long before we get to see Strowman in the WWE ring again.

4. Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano is currently a free agent

Johnny Gargano is currently a free agent following the expiry of his WWE contract. Although Gargano didn't renew his contract, it wasn't because he disliked the company.

Gargano opted to leave WWE to welcome his new son into the world and spend some time with his family.

Since leaving WWE, Gargano hasn't wrestled for any other promotion. Hence, it's safe to assume that with Triple H running the show, Gargano's WWE return is all but confirmed.

Hunter will probably look for fresh faces in the main event scene and Johnny Wrestling will make a fine prospect for this role.

3. Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's WWE release also came as a shock to the WWE Universe

Much like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt's WWE release came as a shock to fans considering the amount of time, money, and marketing resources WWE spent on hyping his gimmick.

Despite his ability to captivate the audience, Wyatt just couldn't captivate the one person that mattered - Vince McMahon.

However, under this new regime, The Fiend's talent could be put to better use where he is offered more flexibility to experiment with his bizarre gimmick.

Triple H will know how best to utilize the former Universal Champion. Perhaps Wyatt could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Universal Title.

2. Sasha Banks and 1. Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi could play a big role in transforming the women's division

Now that the dust has probably settled on Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout on RAW back in May, it's only a matter of time before Triple H will extend and olive branch to Tag Champs and bring them back to the WWE, especially when there's still plenty of money to be made.

Moreover, Triple will consider strengthening the women's division and Sasha could play a big role in this. With the title tournament kicking off on RAW, it wouldn't be surprising if Banks and Naomi return to challenge the winners of the tournament.

Remember, something similar happened with CM Punk when he "left" the company with the WWE Championship only to return and face John Cena, who had won the WWE Championship tournament.

It would make for a good storyline and could prove to be a good way to get the fans more invested in the women's division.

