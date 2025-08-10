6 Factions Involving Current WWE Stars that Flopped Badly

Prominent factions like The Shield, Evolution, and The Bloodline dominated WWE at different times. The pairings helped certain stars on paths to stardom, thanks to the ability to lean on veterans or shine alongside top stars.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have flourished after The Shield broke up. Randy Orton and Batista owe some of their early success to being paired with Triple H and Ric Flair.

While those groups succeeded on many levels, other factions didn't get the same treatment. The next six factions featuring current WWE stars flopped badly.

#6. Drew McIntyre survived 3MB

Despite getting released following his run alongside Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater in 3MB, Drew McIntyre made the most of his time away from WWE.

He reinvented himself in IMPACT Wrestling and was later re-signed by WWE. When The Scottish Warrior returned, he portrayed a cold-blooded assassin instead of a spoiled, hand-picked champion.

McIntyre has won major titles several times since, and his feud with CM Punk was one of the better rivalries of the last five years.

#5. A Reckoning for Michin and Retribution

Retribution started as a good idea - a group of disgruntled WWE stars causing havoc and chaos against the system during the COVID pandemic. The problem with it, however, was the execution.

Bookers used masked stars who were much smaller than those who eventually portrayed the group members. Dijak, Mia Yim, Mace, and Shane Thorne joined leader Mustafa Ali.

The group had terrible names like T-Bar and Slapjack and wore goofy masks. Each star was eventually released after the disastrous run, but Yim was re-signed. She currently works on SmackDown but hasn't had much success.

#4. LA Knight and Maxxine Dupri survived Maximum Male Models

Maximum Male Models was a creation of Vince McMahon. Instead of utilizing LA Knight and his promo skills, McMahon reportedly wanted to use him as the proprietor of a group of models.

It could have been successful had the group been formed without The Megastar. That's what happened as Vince added Maxxine Dupri halfway through the group's run to replace Knight (as Max Dupri) eventually.

Luckily, McMahon was removed from Creative and replaced by Triple H. Knight managed to present himself, while Maxxine continued to display tendencies from the group as she transitioned to Alpha Academy.

#3. The Street Profits and B-Fab were in The Pride

The initial pairing of The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley was a good idea. Like with some other entries, the execution left much to be desired. The group was meant to portray heels after they attacked the heroic LWO.

The heel nature carried on for a few weeks but was then completely abandoned when Tribute to the Troops aired. Lashley went back to being a hero since he spent time in the armed forces.

The Pride pivoted to battling and defeating The Final Testament at WrestleMania 40. Lashley then left WWE. B-Fab suddenly showed up with Ford and Dawkins when bookers wanted the Profits to feud with a group that featured a female star.

#2. Sheamus and Rusev were teammates in The League of Nations

The League of Nations was together for six months from late 2015 to 2016 as Sheamus battled Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship. Rusev, Wade Barrett, and Alberto Del Rio joined The Celtic Warrior.

However, they were routinely defeated by The Big Dog in McMahon's never-ending efforts to push Reigns as the new top face of the company. Every member but Sheamus was released at some point.

Barrett came back as a commentator while Rusev rejoined the company this spring after a disappointing end to his AEW run.

#1. PCB brought Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to WWE's main roster

A faction with Paige, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair should have ruled over WWE's women's division for years. The problem, however, was that it was a vehicle to push Flair to the top.

She was McMahon's favorite of the new class of talent and was chosen to dethrone then-Divas Champion Nikki Bella. Flair and Paige then briefly feuded, with The Queen prospering.

Lynch was the afterthought until she stood up for herself against Flair at SummerSlam 2018. The Man had enough of her friend always getting special treatment from officials. Both Lynch and The Queen have won numerous titles since the pairing, while Paige went to AEW for a short run.

