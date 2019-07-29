6 Fascinating rumors regarding SummerSlam matches yet to be added to the card

SummerSlam

SummerSlam will be taking place on August 11th, 2019 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. WWE is making sure that they leave no stone unturned when it comes to the biggest party of the summer.

We already have exciting matches like Randy Orton vs Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship, Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship and the re-debut of Bray Wyatt taking place at the show.

However, there are still a lot of matches that have not officially been announced for the show but rumors have been running rampant about these fresh matches which could take place. Let's take a look at 6 such rumors:

#6 Many possible SummerSlam matches still 'un-teased'

While the SummerSlam already had managed to build up quite a stacked card, it looks like there are still quite a lot of matches being pitched which have not been advertised as of now.

Here is what Cagesideseats.com had stated:

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are match ideas being pitched for SummerSlam that haven’t been teased at all on WWE television.

With only a few weeks left to the biggest party of the summer, WWE needs to buck up if they want to build these matches properly before they take place.

#5 Trish Stratus to face Charlotte Flair

The Iconic Women's Champion Trish Stratus is rumored to be competing at this year's SummerSlam which will be taking place in Canada - Stratus' hometown.

Pro Wrestling Sheet has stated the following:

Sources tell us Trish Stratus is in talks with WWE to appear at the upcoming pay-per-view event in her hometown of Toronto.

Charlotte Flair recently sent out an interesting Tweet stating that she is The Queen of all Eras of Women's Wrestling, which further gives rise to speculation on her upcoming match against Trish at SummerSlam.

