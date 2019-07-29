WWE News: Former Champion reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to him coming out as gay

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.45K // 29 Jul 2019, 17:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Darren Young was one of the most promising stars in WWE before he got released in 2017 by WWE. Young is one of the most prominent pro-wrestlers to have come out as gay. In fact, he is the only Superstar to do so while still being contracted to a major promotion.

Darren Young, whose real name is Frederick Douglas Rosser, talked about how Vince McMahon reacted when he had decided to come out. Young revealed that McMahon was very supportive and respected his decision to come out.

In case you didn't know...

Darren Young debuted on the main roster as part of the stable known as Nexus. While the stable made a huge mark initially, it soon faded into oblivion.

However, a pairing with Titus O'Neil helped Young get his career back on track, and the Tag Team known as Prime Time Players even won the WWE Tag Team Championships on one occasion. Young came out publicly in 2013.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Darren Young satated was Vince McMahon's reaction, while speaking to Fightful:

Vince McMahon was one of the first people who reached out to me right away when I came out publicly. He talked to me and genuinely had a great conversation for about 20 minutes. He talked about how his best friend, Pat Patterson, is gay, and how he respected my decision to come out.

The former Nexus member also revealed that Vince McMahon did not want to use his coming out as gay in any storyline, and he was perfectly fine with that decision of The Chairman.

He further stated:

Advertisement

When I got released in 2017, I was more devastated that I was released and they put the LGBTQ colors on a good friend of mine in Finn Balor. It broke my heart.

What's next?

Darren Young currently performs on the indipendant circuit.

Also Read: Legend reveals that their unwillingness to 'bury' current superstars on the RAW Reunion was overruled