WWE News: Legend reveals that their unwillingness to 'bury' current superstars was overruled

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.02K // 26 Jul 2019, 20:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RAW Reunion

What's the story?

This past Monday saw one of the grandest episodes on WWE Monday Night RAW in quite some time. Many Superstars from the past including Hall of Famers were present on RAW for the 'RAW Reunion', and their presence certainly uplifted the morale of the show.

Former nWo members Scott Hall and X-Pac were also part of the reunion show and were involved in an altercation angle with The Original Club. On a recent edition of Sean Waltman's podcast, the two addressed what their reaction was when they heard about their segment.

Here is what Scott Hall said:

What people don’t realize is that everybody in that room when it was presented to us said, ‘Well, geez. Kinda burying those guys.’ It was addressed and it was overruled

In case you didn't know...

Scott Hall and Sean Waltman are both members of the legendary backstage faction known as The Klique, which also includes Kevin Nash, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels.

All of these men were present on the reunion episode and were responsible for chasing away AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson from the ring after Styles' match with Seth Rollins got over.

The heart of the matter

After Hall mentioned the backstage sentiment regarding their segment on RAW, here is what X-Pac added:

We said it. It’s just like … what’re we gonna do? Say ‘No, we’re not gonna do it?

Razor Ramon, also spoke about how they could have helped Ricochet if Seth Rollins didn't replace him:

Advertisement

It was the perfect spot for him because we could’ve given the rub to him. Yeah, you bunch of haters, it was gonna be Ricochet and we were trying to elevate him

(H/T: Nodq.com)

What's next?

Seth Rollins will be competing against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Also Read: Major plans to move Daniel Bryan to 205 Live