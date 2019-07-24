WWE Rumors: Surprising backstage plan to move Daniel Bryan to 205 Live

Is Daniel Bryan okay with this?

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan is a bona fide Superstar and one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE right now. However, Bryan has been absent from the main event picture ever since he lost the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 35. He was then moved to the Tag Team division where he won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships along with Rowan.

It looks like WWE are planning another division change for the former WWE Champion, as Bryan might soon become part of the 205 Live roster as per reports from Cagesideseats.com.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan is not only a multi-time WWE Champion but was also the SmackDown General Manager for a long time. While he is one of the most adored Superstars on the roster, Bryan's current character is that of a heel. Ever since losing the Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules, he has been teasing a major announcement - which quite likely could be his move to the purple brand.

Speaking of the purple brand, 205 Live is essentially the third brand of the WWE main roster, after RAW and SmackDown, which is exclusive to Superstars who weigh less than 205 pounds.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Cagesideseats had to say:

There’s been some word making the rounds that Daniel Bryan could move to 205 Live, and that could have to do with his announcement that keeps getting teased.

This comes as quite a surprise, as Bryan is one of the most over Superstars on the roster and sending a veteran like him on the 205 Live show would seem to be a demotion.

However, Bryan has a great love for the business and probably understands that his arrival in the Cruiserweight division would give a much-needed boost to the other Superstars of the division and would help bring in more eyes to the show.

What's next?

Daniel Bryan joining 205 Live will certainly be the biggest boost for the WWE Network Original show.

