WWE News: Former Champion says he is coming to RAW Reunion to retire

RAW

What's the story?

Matt Sydal, previously known as Evan Bourne in WWE took to Twitter and posted a rather astounding message. The former Tag Team Champion said that he would be coming to the RAW Reunion event in order to retire. He further stated "Thanks for all the laughs."

The motive behind the former Impact Superstar's random Tweet can not be deciphered but it is highly likely that he is not being serious.

In case you didn't know...

Sydal is not only an accomplished Tag Team wrestler but had a highly decorated singles career as well. Sydal has teamed up with current Superstars such as Kofi Kingston and Ricochet in the past and has won the WWE and IWGP Tag Titles with both of them respectively.

Sydal is one of the best high flying athletes in the world today and has performed for all major promotions across the globe.

The heart of the matter

Take a look at Matt Sydal's interesting Tweet:

Going on RAW tonight to retire. Thanks for all the laughs. — Matt Sydal (@findevan) July 22, 2019

While I personally think that Sydal is only joking around, having him back in WWE would certainly be great. Sydal could give a huge boost to the Cruiserweight Division and could become a crucial part of the 205 Live roster.

As far as retirement goes, I feel Sydal is in great shape and hopefully still has a long career in front of him.

What's next?

The RAW Reunion will be taking place tonight and will see a number of WWE Legends and Hall of Famers return to Monday Night RAW. The list of the returning stars is quite a long one and includes Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Christian among others.

