Pro Wrestling News: Top Impact Wrestling Superstar talks about his recent backstage exchange with Jon Moxley

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 314 // 22 Jul 2019, 21:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Moxley

What's the story?

When we talk about violent and eccentric Superstars in the world of pro wrestling, two names definitely come to mind: Jon Moxley and Killer Cross. Kross is contracted to Impact Wrestling and Moxley works for NJPW and AEW, but that didn't stop the two from butting heads.

Jon Moxley competed against Killer Kross at a Future Stars of Wrestling event recently. Even though the match ended in a no contest, fans were rather pleased with the bout itself.

Kross recently spoke to the WINCLY podcast and spoke about his backstage interactions with Jon Moxley prior to their match.

In case you didn't know...

Despite being a top star in major promotions such as AEW and NJPW - even holding the IWGP US Championship currently - Jon Moxley has not forgotten his roots. Roots, which belong in the independent circuit.

Moxley has become a regular competitor at smaller promotions and has competed against upcoming Superstars such as Big Cass and Killer Kross.

Kross, much like Moxley, is known for his sadistic style of wrestling and a match between these two personalities was sure to be great.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Kross had to say about his backstage exchange with Jon Moxley:

It was absolutely awesome and we didn’t have to discuss much. We both knew what we thought it needed to be that night and went out there and did it. It was the first time we ever worked and it was a breeze. It was aggressive when it needed to be and technical when it needed to be and I felt like we hit a home run.

Advertisement

(H/T: WrestlingInc.com)

What's next?

Jon Moxley is currently taking part in the NJPW G1 Tournament and is emerging as a favorite to win the entire tournament.

Also Read: 5 buzzworthy RAW Reunion rumors you need to know