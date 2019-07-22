5 buzzworthy RAW Reunion rumors you need to know: Surprising reason why Vince McMahon agreed to do the reunion, Invasion angle

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.62K // 22 Jul 2019, 19:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RAW

WWE will be holding the 'grandest' reunion show this week on RAW. The show will feature a host of WWE Legends and Hall of Famers making a return to the red brand.

Big names such as Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold have been confirmed for the show along with other Superstars.

Here is a list of Superstars advertised by WWE.COM:

The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Diesel, Razor Ramon, Alicia Fox, Alundra Blayze, Booker T, Eric Bischoff, Candice Michelle, Christian, D-Von Dudley, Eve Torres, Gerald Brisco, Sgt. Slaughter, The Godfather, Jillian Hall, “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Jonathan Coachman, Kaitlyn, Kelly Kelly, Lilian Garcia, Mark Henry, Melina, Pat Patterson, Rikishi, Ron Simmons, Santino Marella, The Boogeyman, The Hurricane

Let us take a look at the 5 most noteworthy rumors doing the rounds related to the RAW Reunion:

#5 John Cena will be a part of the show

This shouldn't come as a surprise to most fans who have followed Cena's career. While no longer a full-time member of the roster, Cena has always maintained that WWE is his first love. And it would be unimaginable to have a RAW Reunion without the man WWE has dubbed 'The Greatest Of All Time'.

John Cena's name has not been officially mentioned on WWE.Com's list of expected legends and even Dave Meltzer of WON had stated that Cena is not expected to be part of the RAW re-union; however, a new report states that 'The Champ' will, in fact, be present at the grand event.

Here is what John Cena had said when asked if he would be part of the historic show:

They say it's going to be one of the biggest RAWs of all time, and it's certainly memorable. Um...we'll see?

1 / 4 NEXT