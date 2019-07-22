×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 buzzworthy RAW Reunion rumors you need to know: Surprising reason why Vince McMahon agreed to do the reunion, Invasion angle

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.62K   //    22 Jul 2019, 19:03 IST

RAW
RAW

WWE will be holding the 'grandest' reunion show this week on RAW. The show will feature a host of WWE Legends and Hall of Famers making a return to the red brand.

Big names such as Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold have been confirmed for the show along with other Superstars.

Here is a list of Superstars advertised by WWE.COM:

The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Diesel, Razor Ramon, Alicia Fox, Alundra Blayze, Booker T, Eric Bischoff, Candice Michelle, Christian, D-Von Dudley, Eve Torres, Gerald Brisco, Sgt. Slaughter, The Godfather, Jillian Hall, “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Jonathan Coachman, Kaitlyn, Kelly Kelly, Lilian Garcia, Mark Henry, Melina, Pat Patterson, Rikishi, Ron Simmons, Santino Marella, The Boogeyman, The Hurricane

Let us take a look at the 5 most noteworthy rumors doing the rounds related to the RAW Reunion:

#5 John Cena will be a part of the show



This shouldn't come as a surprise to most fans who have followed Cena's career. While no longer a full-time member of the roster, Cena has always maintained that WWE is his first love. And it would be unimaginable to have a RAW Reunion without the man WWE has dubbed 'The Greatest Of All Time'.

John Cena's name has not been officially mentioned on WWE.Com's list of expected legends and even Dave Meltzer of WON had stated that Cena is not expected to be part of the RAW re-union; however, a new report states that 'The Champ' will, in fact, be present at the grand event.

Here is what John Cena had said when asked if he would be part of the historic show:

They say it's going to be one of the biggest RAWs of all time, and it's certainly memorable. Um...we'll see?

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
John Cena Vince McMahon
Advertisement
4 Things you need to know about WWE Raw Reunion 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know - Real reason behind RAW Reunion, Original plans for the Fiend and more (July 22nd)
RELATED STORY
5 ways Raw Reunion could impact current WWE storylines
RELATED STORY
5 Huge segments WWE could have planned for the RAW Reunion
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Another Hall of Famer turns down Raw Reunion offer
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Former WWE Champion turns down Raw Reunion invite
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon reportedly very happy with Drake Maverick
RELATED STORY
5 WWE legends who Vince McMahon won't allow to return for the RAW Reunion
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw Reunion: 5 Things that should happen this Monday
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Update on John Cena and The Rock's status for the Raw Reunion episode
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us