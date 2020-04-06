6 feuds that could start after WrestleMania 36

Who will be Drew McIntyre's first challenger after winning the WWE Championship?

These 6 feuds could take place in the weeks to come after The Show of Shows.

Drew McIntyre; Sasha Banks and Bayley

Despite the numerous issues that they had to contend with, WWE put on a good WrestleMania show over the weekend. The first-ever two-night WrestleMania had some exciting matches, a few big title changes, and never-before-seen match-ups and match types on the show.

There were many feuds that came to an end at The Show of Shows, while there were a few that WWE teased during the show. With WrestleMania 36 now in the bag, WWE will move on to fresh feuds in the upcoming RAW and SmackDown shows.

Let's take a look at 6 feuds that could start after WrestleMania 36:

#6 Bianca Belair vs Zelina Vega

Bianca Belair and Zelina Vega

Night 2 of WrestleMania 36 had four title matches, with the NXT Women's Championship, WWE Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and RAW Tag Team Championship being held.

Two titles did not change hands, one being the RAW Tag Team titles which The Street Profits defended and walked away with at WrestleMania 36. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins faced Angel Garza and Austin Theory at The Show of Shows, and the holders won the fast-paced match. The losers assaulted Montez Ford, while Garza and Theory's manager, Zelina Vega, also entered into the ring to attack Ford.

That's when help arrived in the form of NXT's Bianca Belair, who is the real-life wife of Montez Ford. She took out Vega, before The Street Profits cleared the ring and attacked Garza and Theory, and stood tall after the match.

This could be the perfect way for WWE to introduce Belair to the main roster, and a feud could begin between her and Vega as it's already set-up with The Street Profits feuding with Garza, Theory and United States champion, Andrade.

Vega hasn't wrestled much on RAW, but WWE could maybe add her to the feud and help Belair get a footing on the main roster.

