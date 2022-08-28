6 Former Superstars who refused to return to WWE

Triple H's new role as the head of creative in WWE has seen several released superstars make their return to the company in recent weeks.

While it appears that several former stars are waiting for the call to make their return, it appears that there are others who have already turned down the chance.

Some surprising names have rejected the chance to make their return to WWE in recent years, and the following list looks at just six former stars who have declined the offer to return.

#6. Mike Knox

Mike Knox was one of the memorable stars who came out of WWE's revival of ECW back in 2005. Knox was unable to make a lasting impact on the main roster following his promotion and was subsequently released in April 2010. The former star recently revealed that the company offered him to return six years later.

Knox opened up about the company approaching him in 2016 as part of an appearance on Paltrocast but noted that he wasn't in the best physical shape at the time.

"I was a realist, I always have been. Back then, especially then, I was 330 pounds, 320, you know what I mean? I haven't worked and my knees were freaking really bothering me, my back, my neck was kind of screwed up, you know what I mean? Like, I was starting to forget s*** … I still want to live an awesome life, you know what I mean? I don’t want to be, you know, have a head full of mush and two broke legs … I want to be able to run the streets and howl at the moon." via 411mania.

#5/4. The IIconics

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



The first of many Rumble scoops this week, including who, why they turned it down and more is up for Fightful Select subscribers



patreon.com/posts/61547005 Two former WWE stars now contracted elsewhere were offered spots in this year's Royal Rumble, Fightful Select has learned.The first of many Rumble scoops this week, including who, why they turned it down and more is up for Fightful Select subscribers Two former WWE stars now contracted elsewhere were offered spots in this year's Royal Rumble, Fightful Select has learned.The first of many Rumble scoops this week, including who, why they turned it down and more is up for Fightful Select subscriberspatreon.com/posts/61547005 https://t.co/C12CrKUGxF

The IIconics had a bright future in WWE until the company opted to split the duo and send them to opposite brands. Despite finding their feet as singles stars, the two women were released from the company following WrestleMania 36. They moved on and became Tag Team Champions in IMPACT.

Fightful Select reported that like many women at that time, WWE reportedly reached out to The IIconics regarding a return to the company. Their return would have seen them as part of the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. The two women turned down the request after noting that they were happy with their path in IMPACT Wrestling.

Cassie Lee has since revealed that she is expecting her first child after the two women announced that they were taking a break from the business earlier this year.

#3. Nia Jax

Nia Jax was released by WWE alongside many other names back in 2021, which was a surprise to many given her standing in the company at the time. Jax hasn't stepped into a wrestling ring since her release, but it appears that the former Champion has had several offers.

On Renee Paquette's The Sessions Podcast, Jax revealed that WWE offered her the opportunity to make her return as part of the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match, but she turned it down.

“I was like, ‘Oh, f*** no, I’m not coming back.’ He was like, ‘Oh, well, we’d like to offer you this.’ I said, ‘First of all, I already know I’m still under my 90 days. You’re still gonna be paying me anyways, so you’re not offering me anything. No, I’m not f***ing coming back. Absolutely f***ing not.’” via Sportskeeda.

#2. Heath Slater

Heath Slater was a surprising name on WWE's list of releases back in April 2020. The star was able to adapt to several roles in the company throughout his career.

Slater has since moved on to a career in IMPACT Wrestling. But the former Champion noted in an interview on Kurt Angle's The Angle Podcast in 2021 that he rejected an offer to return to WWE.

“They offered me one back, but it was like half of what I was making. I was like, ‘Nah, I need to find myself and do other things and just chill. Just breathe and relax and spend time with the family. Just chill.’ I never burned any bridges up there, they all know me. I still talk to more than half the people [in WWE]. I was there for so long and we were friends. It’s no hard feelings. I told them, ‘I just want to go and do my thing for a little bit.’ They were like, ‘We don’t blame you, you get it.’ That was it.” via PWMania.

Slater made his return for a one-off match against Drew McIntyre in April 2021 but has since pushed for a career outside of the company.

#1. Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy was released from WWE in the fall of 2021 after it was made clear that the former star was having several issues in his personal life. Hardy has since moved to AEW alongside his brother Matt. Despite the controversy surrounding his release, the company has reportedly pushed for him to make his return.

It was revealed that Hardy was contacted by WWE to make a return just months after his release. He was even offered a place in the Hall of Fame as part of the same deal, which was rejected.

"It just felt completely wrong, it just didn't feel like the time at all. I almost felt offended, I was very emotional, but I almost felt offended, like what? After my 90 days are up, the Hall of Fame is in April and I do go to AEW, how's that going to work? What are y'all trying to hit me with as far as if I sign with AEW when I'm free and me going into the Hall of Fame and how would that even work? My mind and my emotion went crazy and I was in tears man, like this is my career. I know I had been a very influential person to a lot of young misunderstood individuals but yeah, it just felt so wrong. Like how dare you?" via BleacherReport.

Also check out the following video where Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals that he believes two current WWE Superstars are destined for the Hall of Fame.

Kurt Angle is returning to RAW & there's just one problem, according to a WWE veteran...details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil