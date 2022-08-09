Holding a championship in WWE means a lot and is a metric for success in Sports Entertainment. The history of the WWE RAW Women's Championship dates back to 2016.

WWE held its second ever brand extension, and thus the WWE Women's Championship became exclusive to Monday Night RAW and was re-branded. A superstar winning a title means more money and a higher spot on the card. It also means their names are etched in the history of professional wrestling forever.

With success comes more fans and that leads to more followers on social media. Several talented superstars have amassed an incredible amount of attention on these platforms, with Instagram being one of the most notable.

Bianca Belair is the current WWE RAW Women's Champion. The EST of WWE has 1.2 million followers on Instagram. While the number is impressive, it isn't high enough for her to make the list. The young star is still building her legacy, however, so her follower count will surely grow.

Below are 6 Former WWE RAW Women's Champions with the most Instagram followers.

#6. WWE RAW's Bayley has 3.2 million followers on Instagram

Bayley at SummerSlam

Bayley signed with WWE in December 2012. She had already been wrestling on the independent scene for several years before joining NXT. She alongside Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch were known as the Four Horsewomen due to their rise to prominence all at the same time. Bayley made her main roster in 2016 and went on to win numerous championships.

Bayley first captured the WWE RAW Women's Championship on the February 13th, 2017 edition of Monday Night RAW. She defeated Charlotte Flair for the belt and held it for over two months. Bayley is yet to capture the title for a second time.

The former Hugger has amassed 3.2 million followers on Instagram, which is quite impressive. Bayley recently made her return at SummerSlam, so there's a strong chance the number will rise in the immediate future.

#5. Charlotte Flair has 5 million Instagram followers

Charlotte Flair first signed a developmental deal with NXT in May 2012. Due to her incredible athletism, the daughter of Ric Flair quickly rose through the ranks of NXT. She held the NXT Women's Championship before being called up to the main roster in 2015. Flair has since become one of the most decorated superstars in the company.

The Queen was the inaugural WWE RAW Women's Champion and held the title six times throughout her illustrious career.

Flair's success isn't limited to just championships, however. The second-generation superstar has 5 million followers on Instagram, making her the fifth most followed former WWE RAW Women's Champion.

#4. Big Time Becks has 5.5 million followers

World Wrestling Entertainment signed Becky Lynch to a developmental deal in 2013. After being signed, she reported to NXT before joining the main roster in 2015. A year later, she became the first-ever SmackDown Women's Champion.

Becky Lynch first won the WWE RAW Women's Championship in legendary fashion. The Man defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Becky has the longest reign of any RAW Women's Champion and even won the title for the second time in 2021.

Big Time Becks is arguably the most popular female superstar in the history of WWE RAW. Despite her success, she's only the fourth most followed former champion on Instagram with 5.5 million followers.

#3. 5.6 million people follow Sasha Banks on Instagram

Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks signed with WWE in 2012 after spending a brief period of time on the independent wrestling scene. The Boss made her main roster debut in 2015 and established the Women's Evolution on NXT. Since joining WWE RAW and SmackDown, Banks has repeatedly made history and broken down barriers.

Banks is the second-ever woman to win the RAW Women's Championship. She defeated Charlotte Flair for the belt on the July 25th, 2016 edition of Monday Night RAW. While she only held it for under a month, she went on to capture the title four more times in her career.

The Boss currently has 5.6 million followers on her Instagram account. The impressive count puts her at the third most of any former RAW Women's Champion in the six-year history of the title.

#2. WWE RAW's Alexa Bliss has 5.9 million Instagram followers

Alexa Bliss

WWE signed Alexa Bliss to a developmental deal in 2013. She spent the next several years in training and on the NXT brand before being called up to the main roster in 2016. While a member of the blue brand, Alexa quickly won singles gold.

Alexa Bliss is a 3-time RAW Women's Champion. She first captured the title just weeks after moving from SmackDown Live to the Red brand in 2017. She dethroned Bayley for the gold at the Payback event. In doing so, The Goddess became the first woman to win the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

The former WWE RAW Women's Champion has built up an incredible following on the Instagram platform. She currently has the second-most number of followers on this list with 5.9 million. The talented Bliss will likely hit 6 million in the near future.

#1. Ronda Rousey has 15.7 million followers on Instagram

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey was known for her ventures outside of professional wrestling long before she was ever seen on WWE television. She had an incredible career in athletics, including in the UFC before moving on to acting roles.

The mixed martial artist signed a deal with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017. Just months into her time with the company, she dethroned Alexa Bliss for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2018. She held onto the title until WrestleMania the following year.

Unsurprisingly, The Baddest Woman On The Planet is in first place on this list. The former champion has amassed an incredible 15.7 million followers on Instagram. Her total number is well over twice as high as the next closest former champion.

There is no denying the mark that all six of these women have already left in World Wrestling Entertainment before and after holding the WWE RAW Women's Championship. These champions will be forever remembered for their contributions to the industry, and judging by their follower count, their popularity will only continue to rise.

