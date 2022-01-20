6 Former WWE Superstars who are godparents to fellow wrestlers' children 

WWE Superstars portray friends and rivals on-screen, but there are also a number of wrestlers who have forged life-long bonds off-screen.

While it's relatively well-known that Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar are close friends outside of the ring and Shelton Benjamin has been one of the latter's best friends for several decades, there are many other lesser-known friendship groups.

These friendships have become an integral part of certain wrestlers' lives, even after they have left the company and welcomed new members to their families.

The following listicle looks at just six former WWE Superstars who have been named as the godparents to fellow wrestlers' children.

#6. Former WWE Women's Champion Michelle McCool is the godmother of Booker T's twins - Kendrick and Kennedy

Michelle McCool is set to make her return to WWE as part of the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match, which shows how much of an impact she once had on the company.

McCool left the promotion in 2011 after losing a "Loser leaves WWE" match to her best friend Layla at Extreme Rules. Outside of the ring, it appears that McCool and her husband have several of their own close friends since they have been named the godparents to Booker T and Sharmell's twins Kennedy and Kendrick.

The twins were born in 2010, the year that McCool and The Undertaker (real name — Mark Calaway) married, and two years before the couple welcomed their own child, a daughter called Kaia Faith.

Booker T and The Undertaker have worked closely in the wrestling business for a number of years. At present, both men remain members of the company in non-wrestling roles.

It appears that Michelle has been brought into this friendship bubble through her relationship with The Deadman, and it's now reached the ultimate level of trust.

Godparents are the ones who are entrusted with others' children in the worst-case scenario, and it seems Booker T and Sharmell agree that Michelle and The Undertaker are the perfect choices in this situation.

