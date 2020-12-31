6 Former WWE Superstars who could make their surprise return in 2021

WWE has been struggling with ratings over the past few weeks, which could be the main reason why the company has decided to present Legends Night this coming week on RAW.

There are several legends, including Melina and Carlito, who are not regular returnees for these shows. Several wrestlers are missing from the lineup, and this could be because there are plans for a bigger return later in the year.

The 2021 Royal Rumble is merely a month away, and it appears that there could be several surprise returns in both the men's and women's matches this year. 2021 could be an interesting year for WWE, and the company will be wanting to make up for all of the canceled plans in 2020.

Here are just five former WWE Superstars who could be looking to make their return in 2021.

#6 Former WWE star Eva Marie

.@itsBayleyWWE taught me so much about in ring performance, and always went above and beyond to show me the ropes. My matches with her were hands down my favorite! I would come back just to do a run with her! @wwe #AllRedEverything 😈 https://t.co/thQCxXp0of — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) July 13, 2019

Eva Marie has been teasing a WWE return over the past year. Reports now suggest that the former star has returned to the Performance Center and could be set for a return in the immediate future after being added to the internal roster.

She first came to WWE when she won the 2013 Diva Search alongside Jojo Offerman before the duo were added to the first season of Total Divas. Marie was then added to the main roster but received so much fan backlash that she was sent back to NXT to learn the ropes before being called back up.

Marie was suspended from the company in August 2016 for violating WWE's Wellness Policy and was then replaced by Nikki Bella in her match at SummerSlam.

This was the last time Marie was seen on WWE TV since she was then released by the company the following year and has since pursued a career in the acting business.

In recent months the former star has tweeted several times to tease that she wants to make her WWE return, and reports now suggest that she could return as early as the women's Royal Rumble. If Marie enters, it would be the first time she has been part of the annual match.