6 Former WWE Superstars who may never wrestle again 

Wrestlers are at the top of their game when they are part of WWE and it often comes as a shock to the system when releases come around. While several wrestlers decide to leave the company themselves having made other plans, there are others whose release often marks the end of their wrestling careers.

There are now several options for released superstars in the independent wrestling world following the rise of AEW, but there are still many stars who opt to leave the business.

The following list looks at just six former WWE Superstars who may never step foot in a wrestling ring after either announcing their retirement or going in a different direction following their release.

#6/5. Former WWE Superstars The Authors of Pain

In an update to this story, one promoter was told that AOP have both "retired" when they reached out. More on https://t.co/jy8u4a7WDa now https://t.co/kaJgQrSNac — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 9, 2021

The Authors of Pain dominated NXT in their early careers. They even led to the split of DIY after the team were unable to overcome the NXT Tag Team Champions and reclaim their titles.

After being promoted to WWE's main roster, AOP split with their Hall of Fame manager Paul Ellering. a decision that seemed to signal a downturn for their careers. Whilst AOP remained with WWE for several years after their promotion, and are former RAW Tag Team Champions, their main roster career wasn't on the same level as their run in NXT.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Akam and Rezar (AOP). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/26hOhQL2vS — WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2020

After seemingly aligning with Seth Rollins following the rise of The Messiah, The Authors of Pain were surprisingly released from the company back in September last year.

Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that the world is still yet to fully recover, it doesn't come as a huge surprise that the two stars are yet to make an impact on the Independent wrestling scene since their releases.

Reports from Fightful recently revealed that AOP have retired from the business and are now working regular jobs. Whilst this could just be until independent shows are up and running again, it could also mean that one of WWE's most dominant former Tag Teams may never set foot in a ring again.

Akam recently Tweeted in response to rumors about the two stars now working regular jobs and his partner Rezar shared the Tweet, seemingly mimicking his words.

The gist of the Tweet was that the duo are not done yet, which means that they could return to the ring in the future if they are able to find the right outlet.

