6 ft 4 in WWE star to return to cost CM Punk at Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar CM Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship on Night One of the 2025 SummerSlam. However, just five minutes later, he bit the dust with a Curb Stomp from Seth Rollins, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to dethrone him.

Now, The Straight Edge Superstar has a chance to win the title back at Clash in Paris. But there is a chance that Gunther could interfere in the match and cost CM Punk his title shot. Punk defeated The Ring General to win his first world title in the company after nearly 14 years. The six-foot-four-inch-tall Austrian wrestler didn’t go down easily and kept fighting even after his head was busted open.

Gunther even got CM Punk in a Sleeper Hold despite being unable to see anything because of the blood. After being hit with the GTS twice, though, the two-time World Heavyweight Champion was pinned by The Best in the World. However, soon after, Seth Rollins stole the title from Punk.

The 46-year-old finds himself in a Fatal Four-Way Match involving LA Knight, Rollins, and Jey Uso at Clash in Paris. Although The Straight Edge Superstar will have his guard up for Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, he may not be prepared for a potential attack from Gunther. The Ring General could assault Punk to unleash his frustration and avenge his massive loss in New Jersey.

The last time the Austrian lost the World Heavyweight Championship, he ended up attacking commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. While this is a big possibility, it is mere speculation so far.

CM Punk made history at the 2025 SummerSlam

After winning the main event of Night One of SummerSlam, CM Punk held the World Heavyweight Championship high. With this victory, he became the first active wrestler in WWE to hold both the modern and the previous version of the World Heavyweight Championship.

While he made history, he also suffered the same tragic fate as his rival, Drew McIntyre. Last year, The Second City Saint had cost the Scotsman the gold by attacking him right after he won the title from Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. Taking advantage, Damian Priest cashed in his MITB contract to steal the belt after just over five minutes.

Punk further tormented The Scottish Warrior throughout the year despite sustaining a tricep injury himself. He even dressed himself as a referee to cost McIntyre a title win before his home crowd of Scotland at the 2024 Clash at the Castle.

This year’s SummerSlam saw The Visionary delivering on his promise of not letting CM Punk hold a world title and securing the World Heavyweight Championship by using his MITB contract. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Second City Saint.

