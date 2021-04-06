6 Greatest WrestleMania moments

The showcase of the immortals, WrestleMania is just a few days away. The event will emanate from Tampa, Florida. WrestleMania has annually set the stage for the most iconic moments in the history of the professional wrestling business.

When Mr McMahon visualized the concept and enacted the event in 1985, he could not even have imagined how big it would get. The first WrestleMania took place on March 31st, 1985, at the Madison Square Garden.

Today, WrestleMania is a full-tilt entertainment event featuring the most popular wrestlers, celebrity interaction, live performances by mainstream rock acts, and unbelievable fireworks display.

On April 10, WWE will celebrate the 37th Anniversary of the Grandest Stage of Them All. I thought it would be great to look back on the last 36 years and relieve the six greatest moments in WrestleMania history.

#6: I'm sorry, I love you!

A dejected HBK after ending Flair's career!

Over the 36-year history of WrestleMania, there have been several emotional moments, but this one may take the cake as the one that tore at the heartstrings of fans the most.

"The Nature Boy” Ric Flair has had a long and successful career in professional wrestling that nobody else has quite been able to duplicate. That in-ring career came to an end at WrestleMania 24 in a career-threatening match against “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels.

Advertisement

Earlier in the year 2008, Vince McMahon added a stipulation to each of Flair’s remaining matches that his career would end the next time that he lost a match. With everything on the line, he went on a winning streak heading into WrestleMania 24 and claimed he would never retire.

However, if it were the end for him at WrestleMania 24, he wanted the match to be against Shawn Michaels. When Flair asked him for a match, Michaels turned him down at first saying that he didn’t want to live with that.

"The Nature Boy” would force him into taking the match, and HBK promised to put “Old Yeller” down once and for all. In an emotional weekend where Flair was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the night before, Shawn Michaels put Ric Flair away in their match at WrestleMania with a superkick.

A wave of emotions hit Ric Flair at that moment as he burst into tears. His 30-plus year wrestling career was over and “The Nature Boy” walked out to a standing ovation.

The veterans put on a solid display in front of the WWE universe in a fixture that was emotionally charged. Flair begging Michaels to confront him towards the end of the match will remain one of the most iconic moments in WWE history.

1 / 5 NEXT