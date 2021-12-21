6 heaviest WWE Superstars of all time

The business of professional wrestling, let alone WWE, has always welcomed heavyweight superstars. Several 'giants' have graced Vince McMahon's promotion over the years.

Legends of the past like Andre The Giant, Yokozuna, Giant Gonzales, King Kong Bundy, Viscera, and others were complete behemoths who struck fear in the hearts of their opponents. Few heavyweights like Otis, Omos and Commander Azeez are continuing the legacy on the current roster.

Their extra weight helps these superstars generate brute force, giving them the edge over their opponents. In this article, we look at the six heaviest WWE Superstars of all time:

#6 Former WWE Superstar - King Kong Bundy - 458 lbs

The late King Kong Bundy was one of the most decorated superstars in WWE.

Billed at 458 pounds, the 'Walking Condominium' dominated the company from the mid-1980s to the mid-1990s. He had some epic feuds with WWE legends Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker at WrestleMania. In 1985, he also had a great rivalry with the late Andre The Giant, culminating in a 'Colossal Jostle' at Madison Square Garden.

In 1995, Bundy left WWE and competed on various independent circuits until 2007. Apart from wrestling, The giant was also an actor and a stand-up comedian.

#5 Former WWE Superstar - Giant Gonzales - 460 lbs

Standing at a whopping 460 pounds, the late Giant Gonzales was a complete freak of nature.

He debuted in WWE in 1993 and had memorable feuds with one of the greatest superstars in the business, The Undertaker. The two giants locked horns at WrestleMania 9 AND SummerSlam 1993. Gonzalez lost on both occasions.

He left WWE in October 1993 to wrestle in NPJW and WAR (Wrestle and Romance). Gonzalez finally retired from the squared circle in 1995 due to serious health issues. Outside of wrestling, he was a basketball player and an actor.

