6 Hilarious botches you missed at Money In The Bank 2019

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 12.94K // 20 May 2019, 08:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There were a number of interesting botches at this year's Money in the Bank pay per view

Money in the Bank took over Connecticut tonight as Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank for 2019 was crowned in two interesting ladder matches. There were a number of title changes on the night but there were many botches that were made apparent throughout.

The referees had a shocking night once again as a number of calls were made that weren't in line with the official rules of the wrestling business, which obviously had a huge impact on the matches that they were part of.

Money in the Bank went toe to toe with Game of Thrones and sadly WWE didn't deliver on the same level that many fans are used to and some of these botches could be the reason why.

#6 Bayley is hit with a ladder

Bayley is Miss Money in the Bank, but at what cost?

The women's Money in the Bank ladder match was expected to be a brutal affair as eight women from both Raw and SmackDown Live looked to climb the ladder and become Ms. Money in the Bank 2019.

Multi-woman matches are usually a place where a number of botches are aired, but shockingly this match wasn't as botchy as expected. Instead, there was only one big noticeable botch in the match, which was when Bayley was hit with a ladder when it fell down and cut into her side.

Of course, Bayley went on to win the match and become just the third Ms. Money in the Bank, so the ladder didn't injure The Hugger too much. The scream that Bayley let out after the ladder fell on her shows that she definitely wasn't expecting it and it probably wasn't meant to happen.

1 / 6 NEXT