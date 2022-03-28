6 major current WWE Superstars who will miss WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 is just a matter of days away, and the card has almost taken shape for the two-night extravaganza. Blockbuster championship matches have been signed, rivals will collide, and jaw-dropping segments will take place.

Major WWE Superstars have their names penciled in for the most stupendous two-night Show of Shows of all time. However, some notable talents are missing from the card.

That being said, let's look at six major WWE Superstars who will miss WrestleMania 38.*

*Please note this article was written on Monday, March 28, 2022, prior to RAW taking place.

#6 Asuka has yet to return from injury

Asuka won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase in 2020

The last time the former RAW Women's Champion competed inside the ring was in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match at Money in the Bank in July 2021. Since then, the Japanese-born star has been inactive due to injury.

As it stands, with no return currently in sight, Asuka will miss The Show of Shows this weekend.

#5 Finn Bálor is scheduled for WrestleMania SmackDown

On Friday night, it was announced that current WWE United States Champion Finn Bálor would compete in the André The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WrestleMania SmackDown this week.

With this, it appears that Finn will not have the opportunity to defend the gold against his rival Damian Priest on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4 Bayley has yet to make a comeback following her injury

Similar to Asuka, Bayley has been ruled out of action through injury since July 2021. The Role Model suffered a torn ACL while training at the WWE Performance Center.

It has been reported that the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion is close to returning, but WrestleMania will come too soon for a comeback.

#3 Goldberg does not have a blockbuster feud set for WrestleMania

Goldberg last competed at Elimination Chamber in February 2022

The last time Goldberg competed on the grand WrestleMania stage was in 2020 during the closed set offering of The Show of Shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The WWE Hall of Famer has reportedly used up the remaining obligated matches stipulated in his contract. The Myth's deal has now recently expired, meaning he is not under contract anywhere at present.

#2 Alexa Bliss has not been seen on television since the Elimination Chamber event

After much build-up, with Alexa Bliss receiving therapy on RAW and making a huge splash at the Elimination Chamber, the RAW Superstar has not been seen on television since her big comeback.

Information is scarce as to why Bliss hasn't featured in storylines recently, but it now means she is set to miss WrestleMania this weekend.

#1 John Cena will be absent from The Show of Shows

John Cena lost to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in 2021

Despite indicating that he would be in Dallas during the course of his feud with Roman Reigns last summer, John Cena is likely to miss The Show of Shows.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Cena is slated to be unavailable for The Showcase of the Immortals this weekend.

