6 match results prediction for WWE Evolution, and the top 3 picks for the Battle Royal

Punit Kanuga Preview 1.22K // 22 Oct 2018, 20:30 IST

The first of its kind

The first ever all women’s PPV is scheduled to take place in a week’s time in Uniondale, New York. Since the announcement of this event on the July 23 episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE has tried its absolute best to make this one a memorable show.

Ronda Rousey will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Nikki Bella, which is seen as a battle of eras. Ronda Rousey will symbolise the women’s revolution in the company, whereas her opponent means the same for the Divas era.

Not to mention, the world will witness the first ever Last Woman Standing match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for SmackDown Live’s Women’s Championship. A couple of weeks ago, these two had set the record for the longest ever one-on-one women’s match. The upcoming match might put that record in second place.

A lot of speculation is in the air regarding who will beat who in this historic event. Here is the results prediction for this upcoming slobber knocker.

#1 Trish Stratus and Lita will defeat Alexa Bliss and Mickie James

Too much star power in a single match

This match is one of the most anticipated matches on the card, as it features two Hall of Famers. The match was initially billed as a one on one match between Trish Stratus and Alexa Bliss. However, The Goddess sought help from her friend, Mickie James, which forced the veteran to join forces with Lita.

Considering the inexperience of the participants in the other matches, this match could be the one to open the show. If this happens, it will help to set the tone for the rest of the night.

The veterans have collectively won the Women’s Championship eleven times, and are in great shape despite being out of action for so long. Hence, the odds appear to be in favor of them ending the match on a winning note.

