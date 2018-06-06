6 matches that NEED to happen at Summerslam 2018

Check out the six matches that need to happen at the second biggest event of the year!

The fact that WWE no longer has brand-specific pay-per-views must be music to the ears of the WWE writing team. There are only two pay-per-views between now and Summerslam 2018, those being Money in the Bank on June 17th and Extreme Rules on July 15th.

The writing team must have been under considerable pressure recently, dealing with brand-specific events, WrestleMania and the Greatest Royal Rumble all scheduled so close to one another. Now that those things are no longer an issue, the company has some breathing room to plot out and develop some great feuds for the second biggest pay-per-view of the year, Summerslam. A stacked card packed to the brim with quality matches must be a given for such a big event.

So without further ado, let's check out six matches that need to happen at Summerslam 2018.

#1 AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

The perfect match to open Summerslam.

Samoa Joe interrupting AJ Styles on the go-home show of Smackdown Live before Backlash must have been a dream come true for anyone who has followed these two wrestlers in ROH and TNA. A few years ago, the prospect of Styles and Joe being in the WWE and being treated like a big deal must have been a fantasy.

But that fantasy is now a reality and assuming that AJ Styles drops the title to Nakamura at Money in the Bank (which he should) and loses the rematch that will presumably take place at Extreme Rules, Styles will need a rivalry to get him through the summer months. This is where Joe comes in. He doesn't have a clear feud yet on Smackdown Live and pitting him against AJ Styles would lead to some fantastic programming.

The prospect of Samoa Joe trying to burn the 'house that AJ Styles built' would be a huge deal. Joe's booking in the past makes him a genuine threat to Styles' seat on the throne of Smackdown Live. Giving these two the opening slot at Summerslam in a match that goes on for 15-20 minutes would rev up the crowd, and just thinking about how great the promos between these two would be is enough to get anyone excited.