6 matches we'd love to see at WrestleMania 36

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST

WrestleMania 35 is now in the rear view mirror, and overall, it was a great show, but now we look forward to WrestleMania 36 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It may be a long time away, but with the rosters the way they are right now, we can start piecing together some dream matches for the big show, and while some of these may not happen, WWE would be smart to at least consider them.

Obviously the WrestleMania card is going to be 2-3 times longer than this, we'll get to a full predictions/dream booking articles closer to the date, but for now, thinking of some matches that could happen is always fun.

So without further ado, sit back and read along as we take a look to 2020 and WrestleMania 36 and give 6 matches that we'd love to see at the 36th edition of the Showcase of the Immortals.

#6 Buddy Murphy vs. Ali

This match has happened several times when both men featured on 205 Live, and given how amazing each and every encounter was, it makes sense for them to face off on the Grandest stage of them All.

This time however, this contest should be for the coveted Intercontinental Championship, as Smackdown Live aims for a more 'sport' feel, two of the best wrestlers in the world bringing the prestige of that title back makes too much sense.

We've yet to see Murphy compete on Smackdown Live, but Ali has been making a name for himself for the past year, and if the booking is right, this is one that would undoubtedly steal the show. Putting someone like Andrade in this spot would make sense too, but given their past and the quality of all their bouts, this one would be perfect to open WrestleMania 36, and we'd love to see it.

