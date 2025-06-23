6 New storylines the Judgment Day could be booked in after Liv Morgan's injury

Liv Morgan was not only one of the leaders of the Judgment Day, but she was also one of RAW's top women. The former Women's World Champion has dominated programming since last May.

She won Dominik Mysterio's allegiance, the title, the Judgment Day, and the first Women's Crown Jewel Championship match. Along with Raquel Rodriguez, Morgan won the WWE Women's tag titles on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

The duo never defended the titles in over two months, but it appeared as if the first defense would be against the returning Bella Twins.

With Morgan's unfortunate injury, several plans had to be changed, including for her group. The Judgment Day can be booked in one of the next six angles following her injury.

#6. Looking for Raquel Rodriguez's new tag team partner

The first thing that should happen to the Judgment Day is that they are stripped of the Women's tag titles. They haven't defended them once and don't deserve a grace period, since they had one when Morgan took off to film a movie.

This doesn't mean that Adam Pearce won't give Rodriguez a chance to find a replacement. This happened for Chelsea Green when Sonya Deville got injured, leading to the Secret Hervice gimmick for Piper Niven.

Roxanne Perez is the obvious choice, as it would continue to build tension between the two stars. Someone from NXT could be promoted, like Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, or Karmen Petrovic.

Petrovic has already been in a romantic angle and could be used again since that's the main usage of women adjacent to Dirty Dom.

#5. The Demon returns after Dominik Mysterio's betrayal

Finn Balor brings out his Demon persona for high-profile matches. He hasn't used it since WrestleMania 39 against Edge inside Hell in a Cell. He was a member of the Judgment Day back then and is still a prominent voice within the group.

Something's going to give inside the group with Morgan out with an injury. Balor may up his antics to blindside Dominik, or Morgan may implore Dirty Dom to strike before the veteran does.

This could turn Balor heel and bring back The Demon for a potential showdown at SummerSlam. The Prince deserves another title reign of some type.

Since Dominik pinned him to win the title, it stands to reason that he could take the belt from his stablemate.

#4. Dominik Mysterio and Roxanne Perez in a love angle

Since Dominik's two main usages are as an indecisive member of the group and a lothario, bookers could lean into the teased romance angle between Dirty Dom and Perez.

The Prodigy deserves better than a love angle, but it gets her into a prominent angle on RAW. Dominik's will isn't that strong, as he betrayed Rhea Ripley for Morgan.

Perez has given him his favorite chicken tenders, and his eyes have wandered. This could also be a con by Perez and Balor since they know Dominik is easily swayed.

Things could lead to an Intercontinental title match with Dom getting a taste of his own medicine, with Balor and/or Perez costing him his belt. Morgan can then return for revenge on Perez and Balor.

#3. The Judgment Day opposes Seth Rollins' new faction on RAW

The Judgment Day has been the top faction of RAW for the last several years. The membership has changed multiple times, with Balor representing the longest-serving current member.

Throughout his career, The Prince has battled Seth Rollins in several high-profile matches. Their battles have included feuds over the Universal, Intercontinental, and World Heavyweight titles.

With Rollins claiming to hold the top spot on RAW, the two groups must square off for dominance. Since Balor has fallen short so many times, the Judgment Day could turn face to oppose Rollins and Paul Heyman. That would lessen the need to feature Rodriguez since Heyman doesn't currently have a female charge.

#2. Roxanne Perez wins the Women's World title and a spot in Judgment Day

Roxanne Perez's involvement with the Judgment Day is a blessing in disguise. It gives the group a potential replacement for Morgan, and one with great credentials.

If she cannot get by Jade Cargill in the Queen of the Ring tournament, she could set her sights elsewhere. She could go for the Women's Intercontinental title or set her target even higher at Iyo Sky.

The Genius of the Sky has reigned since February, so a title change could be in the cards soon. Perez winning the title would put her and the group at odds with Morgan when she returns.

#1. Finn Balor declares himself the leader in Morgan's absence

Regardless of how fans and members of the Judgment Day feel, Finn Balor is the longest-tenured member of the group. He was instrumental in kicking Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest out of the faction.

His veteran status has made him an influential voice, but his words have fallen on deaf ears with Morgan, Mysterio, and Rodriguez.

With Morgan out of action, he could definitively stake his claim as the group's sole leader. It would extend the tension but also set things up for feuds leading to SummerSlam.

