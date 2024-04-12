6 NXT stars who should be involved in the 2024 WWE Draft: To beat The Man, a 'Toxic' star & more

NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov has already declared himself for the 2024 WWE Draft. After being challenged for his title by Trick Williams, he also set the stipulation that if he cannot defeat him at Spring Breakin', Williams must leave NXT. Which star will be drafted?

New NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez teased that she would only lose the title again when she gets drafted to RAW or SmackDown. Since she just won the belt again, she should stay to help establish some of the newer women.

Other stars, however, are more than ready for a move to RAW or SmackDown. The next six NXT stars should be a part of the 2024 WWE Draft.

#6 Javier Bernal is making low-key impact

He may not be gracing the screens of NXT lately, but Javier Bernal has been doing good work on Main Event. He was also one of the stars squashed by The Authors of Pain.

Bernal is clean between the ropes but excels at the comedic side of the craft. His segments with former interviewer McKenzie Mitchell were gold as he made outlandish claims. Bernal even released a fake Christmas album.

Since he hasn't been used on TV for months, he could be used as a comedic star on RAW or SmackDown. Alpha Academy, R-Truth, and many other stars would have hilarious segments with Big Body Javi.

#5 Blair Davenport is ready for the main roster

Davenport was the winner of the Women's Iron Survivor match in December.

When she joined NXT UK, Davenport was an established star. Despite losing in her bid to become the women's champion, she continued to be one of the brand's most complete women.

The current crop of women in developmental are newer to the craft rather than coming from the independent scene. Davenport has helped them grow in the ring. While it's good to have a few accomplished stars to help the women's division grow, Davenport hasn't had her shot on the main roster.

Someone like Natalya is better served teaching the women of NXT since she's been in WWE for decades. She could switch spots with Davenport.

#4 Gigi Dolin could be refreshed on RAW or SmackDown

Dolin has been in NXT for three years. During the tournament, she had a brief stint on SmackDown to crown new women's tag team champions. Since breaking from Toxic Attraction, however, Dolin hasn't ascended the ranks like one would have thought.

She's still been in good feuds with Jacy Jayne, Davenport, and others but has lost more than she's won. Dolin has a unique look and is a fresh face that could add to RAW or SmackDown.

Judgment Day or The Final Testament could use another woman. If not, she could team with Shotzi or Liv Morgan to get her feet wet on the main roster. Dolin has outgrown the brand and should be part of the 2024 WWE Draft.

#3 Dijak has gained steam after years in WWE

Hard Justice could take his fight to RAW or SmackDown.

Dijak has had one of the biggest rollercoaster rides during his tenure as a WWE star. He first wowed in NXT against Keith Lee and others but was drafted to be a part of the failed Retribution stable under the guise of T-Bar.

T-Bar teamed with Mace but then returned to NXT. He emerged with his current gimmick of an 80s-type movie villain doling out his brand of justice. Even with the gimmick, Dijak has continued to impress in and out of the ring.

His matches with Wes Lee were among the best in WWE, and his Triple-Threat bout at this year's Stand & Deliver furthered his impressive resume. Dijak also kills it on social media, gaining more fans. He'd be an excellent addition to either brand.

#2 The future of former NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria

What's next for Lyra Valkyria after dropping her title?

Whichever star lost at Stand & Deliver would be a prime candidate for the 2024 WWE Draft. Perez defeated Lyra Valkyria cleanly, embarking on the title run she should have had the first time.

Despite Perez mentioning the Draft in her first promo as champ, she's still needed in NXT. Valkyria, however, should be included in the Draft. She's one of the better in-ring workers in WWE and beat Becky Lynch for the title.

Valkyria could join The Judgment Day or another main roster star who can do most of the work in promos. Her mic work needs fine-tuning, but that can be covered, like how Dragon Lee has simply stolen the show in his matches.

#1 Ilja Dragunov is ready for new challenges

Ilja Dragunov has been NXT Champion since last fall.

Dragunov made waves a few times over WrestleMania weekend. He retained his title against Tony D'Angelo and then had a big win against Shinsuke Nakamura on the ensuing RAW.

After beating The King of Strong Style, Dragunov declared himself for the 2024 WWE Draft like collegiate athletes often do. Why would he make that declaration if he wasn't foreshadowing a move to the main roster?

The Mad Dragon will face Trick Williams at Spring Breakin', so the potential for a title swap is high. The latter is the hottest star in the developmental brand, and Dragunov would add another heavy hitter to RAW or SmackDown.