Ronda Rousey lost the WWE RAW Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35. It's been a year since she last entered the ring after suffering from a hand injury during the match.

Fans have continued to speculate about when Rousey will return to the ring. Recently, The Rowdy One teased a return to WWE with the following post on Twitter:

One of my fav matches - such a huge challenge in so many ways, what a crazy day 🥋❤️ looking forward to a rematch someday @NatbyNature!

By stating that she’s looking forward to a rematch against Natalya, Rousey has opened the doors for her return. This would be good news for the WWE Universe.

Back in May, Triple H revealed that the company would love to have Rousey back.

"Of course, we want her. Of course, we do. One of the greatest performers for us ever. We still have a great relationship on everything [with Ronda], and when she is ready, absolutely [we'll have her back]."

Since Rousey has been extremely active on her YouTube channel and social media account, her return to wrestling could have a massive impact on the entire industry. With that in mind, let's look at six opponents The Baddest Woman on the Planet could face upon her return to WWE.

#6. Bianca Belair vs. Ronda Rousey

Bianca Belair was one of the most impressive WWE Superstars during her time in WWE NXT and she has been trying to replicate her performances on WWE RAW. Belair never won the NXT women's title during her time on the black and gold brand. However, she managed to prove that she’s extremely talented in some entertaining title matches.

Belair is also one of the most powerful women in WWE, and she has never shied away from showcasing her strength in the ring. Ronda Rousey will be looking for some tough challenges, and she could run into Belair if she returns to WWE RAW.

Belair has delivered good matches against women like Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley, and she could do the same against Rousey. WWE has trusted Belair to work with its top women including Charlotte Flair. They could once again if they give her a chance against Rousey early on once she returns.