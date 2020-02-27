6 photos of Shane McMahon he might prefer you didn't see

Way back when... Shane McMahon was all smiles before a WWE show

There may be no truer example of ‘like father, like son’ than Vince and Shane McMahon – certainly if Shane’s WWE exploits are anything to go by.

Much like Vince has always been happy to chip in and get his hands dirty in the ring, on the microphone or just about anywhere else, it would be an understatement to say that Shane has followed suit.

Whether he’s Shane O’Mac or The Boy Wonder, the 50-year-old has more than done his fair share of creating headlines and leaving a lasting impression, be it his accomplished career as an active, in-ring competitor, or his formative years doing pretty much every other job possible to do in the world of professional wrestling.

Under the tutelage of his father, Shane pretty much started at the bottom of the ladder and worked his way up to being, at one stage, a main event level talent; his list of accolades including the European Championship, Hardcore Championship and – who can forget – his Best in the World trophy.

As ever, though, WWE’s cameras have been there to capture every step of his journey and, unfortunately for Shane, not everything they snare is necessarily flattering. To that end, we’ve compiled 6 photos of Shane McMahon he might prefer you didn’t see.

#6. Keepin’ time

Shane McMahon ready for duty

There's an incredible amount of work put in to any WWE live event - that much has been true since the dawn of time. A big part of that, of course, is the company's production value. Shane will have learned a great deal of that as part of their technical crew early on in his career.

In this classic snap, Shane O'Mac sits aside Tony Chimmel - another WWE jack-of-all-trades, ready to produce the sights and sounds of another live event. It looks like Shane has his trigger finger ready to hit the music of one of the company's big stars - he certainly looks happy enough!

