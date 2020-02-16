6 photos of Vince McMahon he might prefer you didn't see

Vince McMahon takes a surprising nap...

Whether he's the Chairman of the Board, former WWE Champion or one-time Royal Rumble winner, there's no doubting Vince McMahon is the architect of the modern-day world of professional wrestling.

Now 74, 'Mr McMahon' has seen and done it all in the process of establishing WWE from a localised brand of athletic competition, to a globally-recognised, multi-billion dollar brand with a fanbase that's the envy of many an entertainment process.

But, while the man at the top of the table in WWE has loomed large in the boardroom for decades, he's also never been shy about stepping in front of the cameras and thunderous crowds all around the world.

For years he was, first, the voice of many a wrestling fan's childhood, thanks to his work as the lead announcer for the company, welcoming viewers and guiding them through the action with his own animated, charismatic style.

He was also, of course, known as one of the greatest villains of all time, his rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin as 'Mr McMahon', the very picture and definition of authority, earning him hatred from all four corners of the globe.

Through it all, and just as you'd expect, the WWE cameras have been right there, capturing it all. For your enjoyment, then, we have six of the best Vince McMahon photos that he'd most likely rather you didn't see...

#6. The host with the most

Vince McMahon and Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan

If there's one thing we know of about Mr McMahon, it's the fact that he has never been afraid to take risks or make bold statements. Likewise, if there's one thing we know about the 1980s, its that fashion was, as it has ever been, subjective. Personally, Vince's 'Onesie' here is a hit, and I love it, but colleagues had been known to rib the boss about his choice of wardrobe.

This outfit was typical of the kind of outlandish outfit that Vince would often wear on air. Whether you like the style or not, you can't argue with the fact that he wears it well!

