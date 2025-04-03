6 Real-life Bloodline members who could show up at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is less than three weeks away. As has become the tradition in the modern era, The Bloodline will take center stage at The Show of Shows yet again.

The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, will battle Seth "Freakin" Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match in the main event of WrestleMania Night One. Meanwhile, Jey Uso will have the fight of his life against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Other active Bloodline members like Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Naomi may also find a place on the card. However, fans may glimpse more real-life members of The Anoa'i Family, some of whom are yet to appear on WWE TV.

#6. Rikishi could celebrate Jey Uso's world title win at WrestleMania

"Main Event" Jey Uso shocked the world when he won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble to secure a world title shot at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and chose Gunther. However, he could still outdo himself by scoring a major upset win over The Ring General to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rikishi was elated when his son won the Rumble. The Hall of Famer would explode with excitement if Jey won the World Heavyweight Title at Mania.

It is not uncommon for family members to join celebration parties. Mama Rhodes was an integral part of Cody Rhodes' victory celebration. Rikishi could hug Jey in the center of the ring after the latter earns the greatest accomplishment of his singles career.

#5. Lance Anoa'i is WWE bound

In February, Lance Anoa'i posted a picture with Shawn Michaels on Instagram with the NXT stage in the background. This was a clear indication that he had signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

Although an NXT run makes more sense, the 33-year-old could appear at WrestleMania 41, too. He doesn't have to enter the ring or get involved physically. The former MLW star could be sitting at ringside, and the commentators could introduce him to the casual fans.

#4. Journey Fatu could help Jacob Fatu

Journey Fatu is Jacob Fatu's younger brother. Unlike The Samoan Werewolf, Journey is not signed to WWE but is as vicious and talented as his elder sibling.

Jacob Fatu is in the middle of a sizeable singles push, which is why he could have a major opponent at WrestleMania. The Samoan Werewolf could fight Solo Sikoa or Braun Strowman in a colossal battle.

Either way, Journey could help his elder brother bag an important singles victory. This would plant the seeds for his signing and give The Samoan Werewolf a huge boost.

#3. Tonga Loa

Tonga Loa suffered an injury during the Men's Survivor Series WarGames match a few months ago. Ironically, The New Bloodline's downfall began soon after his injury.

Solo Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu began his singles career, and tensions have been simmering. If Fatu turns his back on Sikoa, the Street Champion would need help.

Tama Tonga's allegiance remains uncertain. Tonga could go either way, but he is likely to join the Samoan Werewolf. In this case, Loa may have to step up for Sikoa to even the odds.

During the rumored Fatu vs. Sikoa bout, Loa could interfere to help his former Tribal Chief bag an important win over The Samoan Werewolf.

#2. Zilla Fatu could make a massive splash at WrestleMania 41

Zilla Fatu is another upcoming member of The Anoa'i Family that has fans talking. As the late Umaga's son, he has all the tools to become a formidable force in WWE, following in his father's footsteps.

The 25-year-old has been rumored to join the Stamford-based promotion for months, and he could make a massive splash by debuting at WrestleMania 41. Fatu acknowledged Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief, and this could be translated to a real-life storyline.

The Tribal Chief will battle CM Punk and Seth Rollins at Mania. The Triple Threat stipulation allows Fatu to interfere and help Reigns win the match.

#1. The Rock could spoil Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania

Since orchestrating John Cena's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, The Rock hasn't appeared on WWE TV, and his name has seldom been mentioned.

Nonetheless, as he has repeatedly shown, The Final Boss is 20 steps ahead. Although a WrestleMania appearance is yet to be confirmed, WWE would want the Hollywood megastar to have a major role to play in the main event of The Show of Shows.

The Final Boss has a never-ending grudge with The American Nightmare. Their rivalry could reach the next level at Mania when Rocky helps Cena defeat Rhodes.

