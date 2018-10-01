6 Reasons Why John Cena is the Greatest Wrestler of All Time

Archit Sahay FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 700 // 01 Oct 2018, 15:08 IST

Cena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

He has done it all, accomplished everything there is to in the wrestling world, been loved and hated alike. He was on top of the food chain for a long long time, yet he's never quite regarded as the greatest is he?

Here we see 6 reasons why he should.

#6 Simple Numbers

Cena at Royal Rumble 2017

John Cena is a 16-time world champion which according to WWE is a shared record for most world title reigns. He has won the Royal Rumble match twice and been in the main event of WrestleMania on five separate occasions. He is only the second wrestler to complete ten wins at WrestleMania with the first being The Undertaker.

He was the company's top merchandise seller for a very long time and has also won an astonishing 92 pay per view matches in his career. He also boasts an astounding 44 million likes on his official Facebook fan page. So, looking from both a kayfabe and non-kayfabe perspective, there are hardly a handful of wrestlers who have accomplished anything close to this.

