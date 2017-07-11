6 reasons why now is the right time to call Asuka up to the main roster

Asuka has held the NXT Women's Championship title for over 450 days.

@ZacJones_SK by Zac Jones

Is the ‘Empress of Tomorrow’ ready for the next chapter in her career?

Asuka has been on a continuous warpath since she arrived in NXT almost two years ago and she is still yet to be defeated in the company.

The former Kana arrived in WWE with a big reputation and she has certainly lived up to expectations since her arrival, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter even went as far as to describe her as “the best worker in WWE, man or woman”.

But as of right now, what is next for Asuka?

Just last week, the current NXT Women’s Champion sent out a tweet suggesting that she will not be returning to NXT until they find a worthy opponent for her. While this is clearly a work, she does have a point, what is there left for her to do on WWE’s developmental brand?

An argument could definitely be made that it’s time for her to leave NXT and challenge herself on either Raw or Smackdown Live, and I am here to make that argument.

Here are 6 reasons why now is the right time to call Asuka up to WWE’s main roster…

#1 She’s already beat everyone in NXT

Asuka has overcome every challenger in NXT

Asuka’s aforementioned tweet last week stated that she feels nobody in NXT is worthy of challenging, and to be honest, she has defeated everyone.

Since her debut in 2015, ‘The Empress of Tomorrow’ has overcome every challenge put in front of her. In her first year in the company, Asuka defeated Emma, Dana Brooke, Nia Jax and Bayley, all of whom are plying their trade on Monday Night Raw now.

Meanwhile, Asuka has remained in NXT and continued to dominate over the new crop of talent on the brand having beat Nikki Cross, Ember Moon, Ruby Riot and The Iconic Duo, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce, in recent months. She also holds a victory over one of WWE’s modern greats in Mickie James, whom she defeated at NXT Takeover: Toronto in November of last year.

Therefore, you can’t argue with Asuka’s claim that she has no more worthy challengers in NXT, perhaps she needs to come to WWE’s main roster to find some competition.