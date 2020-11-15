When Roman Reigns returned at SummerSlam to attack Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman after their Universal Championship match, many fans felt it was the start of a long-awaited heel turn for The Big Dog. On SmackDown, Reigns seemingly aligned himself with Paul Heyman. Finally, there was no question about it, Roman Reigns was a heel.

At Payback, Roman took on Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship and came away with the victory and the title. This wasn't like any other Roman Reigns title win, however. We saw a more dark, maniacal side of Roman Reigns and the fans loved it.

With the state that WWE is currently in, let's look at five reasons why Roman Reigns very well may be the best heel in the company today.

This is something Roman Reigns wanted to do

Let's start with a reason that gets overlooked from time to time. In the world of wrestling, fans love authenticity. When a wrestler has a gimmick, fans get turned off if they aren't serious about it. So when you hear that a change is something the wrestler themselves wanted, you know it's going to be good.

Only reason I’m down your throat, is because you keep your mouth open. I’m the best performer of this generation period and the title is finally in the right hands for it to hold true value. https://t.co/E7PzVUP20D — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 1, 2020

For years, fans rejected Reigns because they felt WWE pushed him down him their throats. Meanwhile, people like Chris Jericho and others said Reigns was very creative and serious about his work. And we're seeing it right now.

Chris Jericho on Roman Reigns: “I would put Roman at the top of my wish list for anybody because not only is he a great worker, he's such a cool guy. If they just let him be him, he'd be the biggest star in the industry.” [@WhatCultureWWE] pic.twitter.com/d2Hkhrb2cn — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 15, 2020

WWE forced Reigns to be a babyface; forced him to be the guy that the children looked up to. He probably loved it at the time, but he surely knew that he could be doing something he actually wanted to do. Reigns motivated him through that because he wanted to succeed in something he told himself, and assured everybody around him that he could succeed.