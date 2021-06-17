6 recently released WWE Superstars that the company should’ve kept

Samoa Joe recently returned on WWE NXT as a special enforcer for the black and gold brand’s General Manager, William Regal. He was released by the company earlier this year, along with a long list of shocking names. Backstage reports claim that Triple H was not happy with Joe’s release and wanted him back in the company at any cost.

In hindsight, WWE needs a performer like Joe. He doesn’t have to compete in a match in order to entertain the viewers. The same can be said for the other superstars who were recently released by the promotion. Some of them are incredible inside the ring, while others make for interesting on-screen characters. So, letting them go may not be the best decision in the long run.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the recently released WWE Superstars that the company should have kept. Thus, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Braun Strowman (The Monster Among Men in WWE)

WWE RAW could have used Braun Strowman as a heel

One of the most shocking names in WWE’s list of released superstars on June 2nd was that of Braun Strowman. Often labeled as The Monster Among Men, Strowman was convincingly built to be one of the strongest superstars, and WWE often pushed him as a highly threatening persona.

However, there was one constant mistake that the company made with his booking. While Strowman would get a good push time and again, it never resulted in anything fruitful in the long run. Barring his title win against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, he was either removed from big WWE matches, or he never won them. As a result, despite having all the momentum on his side, Strowman always struggled to maintain dominance at the top for a considerable period of time.

Over the years, Strowman lost a lot of credibility as a result. He then started to undergo an in-ring transformation last year. Strowman made subtle changes in his appearance, got fitter, improved his agility, developed better combat skills, and started taking more risks inside the ring.

It is important to note that, by this time, the WWE RAW roster boasted of several large men. Thus, Strowman needed those changes to stand out. He had just started gaining momentum on the red brand and even teased a big feud with Drew McIntyre. He would have also made for a good recurring opponent against Lashley after the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Unfortunately, Strowman was released before he could show us more of his transformed self.

What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!! — Adam Scherr (@BraunStrowman) June 2, 2021

Strowman could be a massive asset for any promotion that acquires him, but it would be better for both parties if WWE brings him back somewhere down the line.

Backstage reports suggested that Strowman was released due to budget cuts. However, WWE can undoubtedly make room for an improved Monster in the future.

