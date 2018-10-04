6 Shortest Matches In WWE History

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 847 // 04 Oct 2018, 18:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WrestleMania 32

The WWE is a busy place, with hours upon hours of content produced every single week.

When we think of the best matches of all time, we think of epic long encounters, such as Bret 'Hitman' Hart taking on Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 12.

In the first ever Iron Man match, neither man gave any sign of weakness after an hour-long battle.

In the end, it was Michaels who gained the upper hand (and the WWF Championship) pinning the Hitman in overtime.

But some superstars have made having short matches an art form, with several matches barely lasting long enough for the referee to count to three.

Here are the 6 shortest matches in WWE history.

#6 Bob Backlund Vs Diesel

Bob Backlund won the WWF Championship in 1994, fans were rightly confused. Backlund hadn't been relevant for years, with the Hitman being one of the most popular champions in recent memory.

Yet mere days later, Backlund would come up against Kevin Nash, under his Diesel moniker at a live event.

In just 8 seconds, Diesel won the title with a jack-knife powerbomb, and hold the title for almost an entire year.

1 / 6 NEXT