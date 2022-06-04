6 SmackDown stars who could be Max Dupri's first client

LA Knight debuted on SmackDown a few weeks ago as Max Dupri, revealing that he was the proprietor of Maximum Male Models. After a few weeks of red tape, he was confirmed as an active SmackDown star.

The former NXT performer once again conversed with WWE Official Adam Pearce this week. Their latest exchange saw Dupri proclaim that his first client would be revealed next week.

SmackDown's roster has been in sort of a reboot since March. Butch, Gunther, and now Max Dupri have all joined the ranks of the blue brand. Raquel Rodriguez also debuted while Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin have split. Lacey Evans returned on SmackDown but has switched to RAW. The New Day has battled the Brawling Brutes for a few months.

With so much going on, there are numerous possibilities for a potential first client. Here are six SmackDown stars who could be the first client of Maximum Male Models.

#6 & #5 Humberto and Angel fit the description

Angel and Humberto have been kissing a fan before every match.

This could involve one or both members joining the side of the former Million Dollar Champion. Los Lotharios are obsessed with themselves, just like some models. The duo kisses a "lucky" member of the WWE Universe each week.

Dupri's first client could be part of the tag team if they are to go their separate ways. Angel and Humberto have been competing in singles matches lately. With things in flux at the moment, perhaps their partnership could be disbanded.

While the two real-life cousins have been featured on SmackDown, they haven't done anything significant. A soft reboot could be on the cards to help one or both of the members.

#4 Drew Gulak could try being a male model

Drew Gulak could add being a model to his list of attempted career changes.

Drew Gulak has been looking for a different calling on SmackDown over the last few months. He tried being a ring announcer, an assistant to Adam Pearce, and a backstage interviewer.

The former Cruiserweight Champion was unsuccessful in all of those ventures. His alternate career attempts were to make Charlotte Flair look strong before her loss to Ronda Rousey. Since Flair and Rousey moved on, Gulak did as well. He recently competed against Gunther and was destroyed.

It might be a bit farfetched, but perhaps he could show up in the segment trying to be a model. Gulak excels at comedy and it would be a good way to get him TV time. Whether he is rejected or is serious about it, Gulak could get a slight push under Dupri's guidance.

#3 Mansoor & #2 Mace have been involved in dark segments with Dupri

When Dupri first showed up in dark segments for SmackDown, both Mansoor and Mace were introduced as clients. But the former later debuted on SmackDown without anyone by his side.

Neither star has been on SmackDown for months. Monsoor and Mace might need a new gimmick, so either could be one of his first clients. The mid-card is slowly improving, and adding some more stars could continue the improvement.

Mansoor has proven to be good in the ring and passionate on the mic. Mace only spoke when he teamed up with T-Bar. He is a big, physical specimen, so he would also fit the model aesthetic.

#1 Max Dupri could reveal himself as his first client on SmackDown

The easiest way for Dupri to reveal his first client would be to announce himself as the client. The former LA Knight is one of the best talkers in pro wrestling and can talk circles around most of the industry. He even said the first addition would be "leaving Instagram" to headline other venues.

Knight excelled when he cut promos against all of his opponents. WWE may be uncertain as to which stars they want in his agency. The safest way around that would be for Dupri himself to be revealed as the hot new client.

WWE has done this before when The Miz and Kevin Owens announced themselves as guests on their shows. Dupri can certainly be a great mouthpiece for some other stars, but he's still in incredible shape. Hence, it shouldn't be a huge surprise if he names himself as the first client of Maximum Male Models.

