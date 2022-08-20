Championships are prestigious in WWE, as winning them in professional wrestling is always an accomplishment for any wrestler. To capture a title is to solidify yourself as a top talent and etch your name in the history books forever.

Four titles currently feature on Friday Night SmackDown. Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Usos hold both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Gunther is the reigning Intercontinental Champion. Last but not least, Liv Morgan is the current SmackDown Women's Champion.

While there are many championships in the company, numerous superstars are yet to win a title. Some of them may never go on to do so.

With that being said, there are many talented stars currently on SmackDown who could go on to win titles soon. The landscape of WWE has changed considerably over the past month or so, and new opportunities await many up-and-coming stars.

Below are 6 SmackDown stars who could win their first championship in WWE before the end of 2022.

#6. Mace & #5. Mansoor of Maximum Male Models could win tag team championship gold

Maximum Male Models

Mace first began training in professional wrestling in 2016. After a try-out, the big man was quickly signed by WWE and reported to the Performance Center. He had a brief run as a commentator in 2019. In 2020, he returned as Mace in Retribution.

Mansoor signed with the promotion in 2018. He initially appeared on shows in Saudi Arabia but eventually became a member of the 205 Live roster. He was called up to RAW in 2021 and has competed on both the red brand and SmackDown since.

In July, Mace and Mansoor re-debuted on television as members of Maximum Male Models. With Max and Maxxine Dupri by their side, the duo could potentially go on to win tag team gold together.

Neither star has won a title in WWE so far, but if fans continue to boo the duo, that could potentially change. Could fans even handle the pair of superstars modeling with tag team titles?

#4. Ridge Holland could win a title on WWE SmackDown

Ridge Holland was originally a rugby player but transitioned to professional wrestling in 2017. He officially signed with WWE in 2018. The following year, he competed on NXT UK and later moved to the US brand.

The talented Holland was called to the main roster as part of the 2021 WWE Draft. He quickly formed an alliance with Sheamus and Butch, and the trio became known as The Brawling Brutes.

If someone were to paint a picture of a professional wrestler, there's a strong chance that it would look similar to Ridge Holland. He has the look and physique to reach the top of the industry.

As a result, he may very well end up being pushed soon. While dethroning Roman Reigns seems unlikely, Ridge could potentially win tag team gold alongside Sheamus or even capture a secondary championship.

#3. Humberto could capture his first championship with Angel by his side

Humberto started his professional wrestling career in Mexico in 2012. The talented superstar signed with WWE in 2017. He first appeared on NXT but quickly joined the 205 Live brand. He is part of the legendary Garza family, along with his cousin Angel.

Carrillo was drafted to Monday Night RAW in 2019. Since joining the main roster, he's been a victim of pushes that started but abruptly ended. In 2021, he began teaming up with his cousin Angel, and the duo became known as Los Lotharios.

The team appears to be getting more attention on the blue brand. They are also seemingly attempting to woo Maxxine Dupri. Given how talented the duo is, they could go on to win tag team gold together. If the unified titles are split, their chances of winning gold on SmackDown will increase significantly.

#2. Lacey Evans is yet to win a title on WWE SmackDown

Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans began her professional wrestling career in 2014 and signed a contract with WWE in 2016. She competed on NXT and in the Mae Young Classic before being drafted to Monday Night RAW in 2019. She officially debuted on the main roster in January 2019 as part of the Women's Royal Rumble.

The patriotic superstar has been active on both RAW and SmackDown, but she's yet to win a championship. Evans came close to gold during a feud with Becky Lynch over the WWE RAW Women's Title but ultimately fell short.

With the level of heel heat that Lacey currently gets from the audience, a title opportunity could be on the horizon. Evans feuding with Liv Morgan for the championship could be a great way to ensure fans are behind The Miracle Kid. There's also a strong possibility that Lacey could dethrone Morgan. The heat for her title win could be scorching hot.

#1. Sonya Deville could win her first title

Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville first appeared on WWE programming in 2015 as a contestant on Tough Enough. While she didn't win the contest, she received a contract. She eventually reported to NXT while training at the Performance Center.

In 2017, The Jersey Devil was called up to the main roster along with her best friend, Mandy Rose. As a team, they were known as Fire and Desire and aligned with Paige. In 2020, the group broke up and feuded before Sonya took a leave of absence from the company.

Since returning to the promotion in 2021, Deville has often been a prominent figure on television. She's been in tag teams, a stable and competed as a solo competitor. Sonya has also been a WWE official thus far in her career.

Despite doing so much, she hasn't yet won a title. With Liv Morgan as the current champion, Sonya may be the perfect person to dethrone The Miracle Kid and win the gold.

The superstars on this list are all capable of winning belts and making history, but will they? For now, fans will have to wait to find out.

