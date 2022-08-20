The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament continues to heat up on both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. The tournament, along with other changes, have greatly improved the weekly television program by offering both fresh and quality matches along with big surprises.

Some of the stars included in the tournament are new to the main roster. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY moved to RAW at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark have had interview time on SmackDown to hype up their match. Unfortunately for the two stars, they did not end up competing.

Shawn Michaels revealed in a video that due to an injury to Zoey and Nikki being medically disqualified, both stars had to be removed from the tournament before their first match. NXT's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne replaced Lyons and Stark. Toxic Attraction then defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville in their SmackDown debuts to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament.

With Mandy Rose and Gigi Dolin now in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, should Toxic Attraction advance and ultimately win the entire thing? What benefits will come from their potential win?

Below are 5 reasons why Toxic Attraction should win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

#5. It would be a great way to transition them onto the main roster

The status of Toxic Attraction is very much in the air right now. The trio of NXT stars consists of Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and Mandy Rose. All three have dominated the NXT brand and held championship gold. Jayne and Dolin were two-time WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions while Rose is the current reigning NXT Women's Champion.

It remains to be seen if Toxic Attraction will be called up to the main roster. With a rumored draft and their participation in the tournament, it certainly seems possible. With Mandy Rose still NXT Women's Champion, however, there is doubt that the faction will move up.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne may end up joining the main roster without Mandy Rose, at least for the time being. If Toxic Attraction wins the titles, it will be a smooth transition for the duo without any complications or adjustments that a typical call-up to the main roster often has. They will immediately be a force to be reckoned with.

#4. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY already have a big program

IYO SKY, Bayley, and Dakota Kai

Prior to Toxic Attraction being added to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, many believed that the duo of IYO SKY and Dakota Kai were the favorites to win the entire thing.

Sky and Kai have a lot of momentum following the duo's arrival on the main roster. Both have a chip on their shoulders from not being called up by the previous administration. They also have Bayley on their side, which will certainly help their chances of success.

Still, they don't necessarily need to win the tag team titles yet. They have momentum on their side, but more importantly, they have an ongoing storyline. The faction is feuding with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Bianca Belair.

In 2022, we're long past the point of a women's division having just one angle or storyline at any given time. If Toxic Attraction holds the gold, it allows for more storylines and big matches in the women's division.

#3. A heel team should win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament

World Wrestling Entertainment has three champions for women on the main roster. RAW has the RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown has the SmackDown Women's Championship, and both brands feature the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

The RAW Women's Champion is Bianca Belair. Liv Morgan is the SmackDown Women's Champion. Both titles are currently being held by beloved babyfaces. It may be logical for WWE to put the Women's Tag Team Titles on a heel team to balance out the heel-to-babyface ratio.

Toxic Attraction's time in NXT has proven that they are excellent heels. The trio is very capable of being disliked. Even without Mandy, Jacy and Gigi could pull off being the top heels of the division quite well. With Toxic Attraction being just one of the two heel teams left in the tournament, their win may be for the best.

#2. Aliyah and Raquel need more experience as a tag team

Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and Aliyah

RAW will host the first semi-finals match of the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY battling Alexa Bliss and Asuka. The second semi-final bout will take place on Smackdown.

Toxic Attraction will take on Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the tournament. Aliyah and Raquel recently formed an alliance, having teamed up briefly at live events prior to the tournament beginning.

As fun as the duo of Raquel and Aliyah are, a makeshift team winning the tournament may not be the right move. If somebody from the SmackDown side of the bracket were to win the entire thing, it would be a more experienced and developed tag team.

With Gigi and Jacy being two-time WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, they have the experience necessary. Aliyah and Raquel are great and could make for great future champions, but they shouldn't win the titles yet.

#1. Toxic Attraction would make great opponents for Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi are the reason why the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament exists in the first place. The talented duo won the titles at WrestleMania 38 but walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW earlier this year. As a result of the walkout, the titles became vacant.

The status of the two stars has been in question since their walk-out. However, many believe that they will return to the company in the near future with the change in management. If that's the case, The Boss & Glow will likely want to reclaim their tag team gold.

Naomi and Sasha Banks are beloved by fans, so they'll likely be positioned as babyfaces when they return to the company. Naturally, they will need heel champions to challenge. Toxic Attraction would make formidable foes for Banks and Naomi. Plus, their matches together could be show-stealing.

Will Toxic Attraction win the entire WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament? For now, that remains to be seen. Whether they do or not, there will be some great in-ring action as the tournament heats up.

