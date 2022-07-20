6 SmackDown Women with the most Instagram followers

SmackDown has a stacked roster when it comes to the women's division. While it may not seem that way because multiple women's feuds are rare to see, the talent on paper is quite impressive.

It's filled with established as well as some up-and-coming stars. Except for a few superstars, most women have over a million followers on Instagram. But why is it so important? For superstars performing at that level, social media can be their bread and butter. It can determine a superstar's true popularity and it also benefits them in the long run when their careers come to a close.

As a side note, Sasha Banks and Naomi are not included on this list of women on SmackDown. Sasha Banks would have taken the #2 spot on this list (5.6 million followers), while Naomi would have taken the #4 spot (2.9 million followers). However, due to rumors of Banks' release and Naomi's uncertain future, they have been omitted from this list.

Here are six women on the SmackDown roster with the most Instagram followers:

#6. Sonya Deville - 1.3 million followers on Instagram

Deville returned to her role as a full-time competitor

For over a year, Sonya Deville had a role as an authority figure alongside Adam Pearce on RAW and SmackDown. It inevitably came to an end in 2022 when Pearce informed his colleague that she would have to return to her full-time competitor role as she was fired from her backstage role.

Deville recently moved back to SmackDown and is yet to enter a proper storyline. She has been popular for years now, being the first openly gay female wrestler in WWE history. She has a following of 1.3 million on Instagram and also runs a donut shop in Los Angeles named DaMandyz Donutz. She runs it along with her real-life best friend Mandy Rose.

#5. Lacey Evans - 1.4 million followers on Instagram

Lacey Evans turned heel on SmackDown recently

Lacey Evans took some time to return after being away for over a year due to her pregnancy. Her return was heavily promoted through a series of heartfelt vignettes. WWE flip-flopped when deciding which brand to assign Evans and chose SmackDown in the end.

It only made sense that she had to turn heel, and that's exactly what happened in early July 2022. She has been a heavily-featured superstar since her main roster debut in early 2019 and has been in several women's title matches - falling short on every occasion.

Many believe that she is a future women's champion. Her popularity has led to her amassing 1.4 million followers on Instagram, which is just ahead of Sonya Deville.

#4. Liv Morgan - The SmackDown Women's Champion has 1.8 million Instagram followers

A few superstars in WWE are more popular than Liv Morgan right now. Fans have clamored for her to get pushed for years. It finally happened this year as she won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and cashed in on Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

In the process, she became only the third woman to pin Rousey in WWE after Becky Lynch (WrestleMania 35) and Charlotte Flair (WrestleMania 38). She has the full respect of the WWE universe and the locker room, and one can assume that her popularity will continue to rise.

While she is a long way away from #3 on this list, fans can expect the gap to close in the coming year. She has amassed 1.8 million followers on Instagram. Her reign as SmackDown Women's Champion will do wonders for her personal brand.

#3. Natalya - 4.7 million followers

Natalya has been reliable for WWE for over a decade now

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya has the longest tenure on the current WWE roster. For 14 years now, she has been a reliable figure for WWE and has been through the Divas division as well as the rise of the women's division.

It's hard to believe that the rebranded women's division (2016 to present) marks less than half of her tenure on the main roster. That's how long she has been around. The Hart family member hasn't always been the woman in WWE, but she has been featured as a reliable veteran and has constantly elevated other superstars.

Given her active social media presence, years on Total Divas, and overall WWE tenure, it shouldn't come as a surprise that she has amassed 4.7 million followers on Instagram. She was an active presence in the SmackDown Women's title picture in 2022.

#2. Charlotte Flair - 5 million followers

By far the most accomplished woman in WWE history, Charlotte Flair ranks #2 on this list with 5 million followers on Instagram. She made her NXT in-ring debut 9 nine years ago in 2013.

Since her main roster debut in 2015, she has won 16 overall championships - six RAW Women's title reigns, six SmackDown Women's title reigns, two NXT Women's title reigns, one Divas title reign, and one reign with the Women's Tag Team titles.

She surpassed Trish Stratus' record of seven women's championships and beat her in an instant classic at SummerSlam 2019. Flair will likely go down as one of the greatest women to ever compete in WWE.

#1. Ronda Rousey - 15.6 million followers on Instagram

Ronda Rousey is a 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion

With 15.6 million followers, former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is by far the most followed female superstar in all of WWE. Only John Cena has more followers than her, with over 17 million. However, he hardly counts as an active superstar anymore.

Those who criticize Ronda Rousey need to realize how much these numbers matter. It isn't just her Instagram followers but overall mainstream appeal. 2015 was the peak of her popularity and she has made a big difference to the WWE women's division.

Had it not been for Ronda Rousey, it's unlikely that WWE would have given the main event spot at WrestleMania 35 to the women. Since then, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks also headlined WrestleMania.

Rousey has stated in her first tenure that her goal was to elevate the women's division, and her legacy in that regard is already secured, no matter what anybody says about her.

