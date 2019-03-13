6 standout performers WWE should push in the impending battle with All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

The time is now to be a wrestling fan.

Since January 2019 fans have had access to a plethora of exciting news and speculation. It started with the announcement of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and has progressed immensely.

Fans speculated where Kenny Omega would ply his trade, to why Chris Jericho changed his view on working with WWE. Quite literally professional wrestling has not been this exciting since WWE battled WCW.

Since 2001 WWE has led the way in professional wrestling. Notably buying their competitions - ECW and WCW.

Agreed this led to the creation of Impact Wrestling and ROH. Nevertheless, they have yet reached similar heights as WCW. In January 2019 a new promotion was announced, called All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

It now seems true competition has returned.

Therefore, how can WWE battle this new threat? The answer is with key performers and storylines. Let's explore the options available to WWE.

#6 Rusev (SmackDown Live)

Rusev (left) and Aiden English (Right) pioneered 'Rusev Day'

Alexander Rusev in NXT was a character both dominant and graceful. His ring technique was a mixture of power and speed. Moreover, his character portrayed an aura of invincibility, reflected by his continued victories. However, he eventually found his way to Raw and SmackDown.

Since his Raw and SmackDown debut, he has garnered a plethora of success. He has become a WWE United States Champion on multiple occasions. Moreover, single-handedly he garnered fan admiration during his time with Aiden English.

The duo as Rusev Day resulted in intense crowd reactions and merchandise sales. Everywhere WWE was present, Rusev Day shirts were evident.

In recent months, Rusev's direction has been poor, being relegated to working tag team matches. Alongside Shinsuke Nakamura, he has achieved minimal success. Notwithstanding, that doesn't mean WWE has no plans for them.

Nevertheless, Rusev deserves better from WWE. Whether working as a good or bad guy character, Rusev is highly valuable. He would be a perfect asset to battle AEW and their potential competition. However, what direction will WWE take with Rusev? Presently he is teaming alongside Shinsuke Nakamura, a potential waste of their talents.

