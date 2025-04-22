6 stars Cathy Kelley can manage in WWE

WWE WrestleMania is over. The RAW after WrestleMania aired last night, and it was a fantastic show that set the stage for the future. As is usual for the industry, there are new stories, new and returning stars, and more for fans to sink their teeth into.

Ad

There are sweeping changes thanks to new talent, alliances, and rivalries. There may also be another major change for one on-screen character in particular and one that nobody saw coming.

Cathy Kelley, one of the premiere interviewers and hosts in wrestling, has apparently been putting work in at the Performance Center. According to reports, she might be in line for a managerial role at some time in the future.

If Kelley does have a new role in the sports entertainment juggernaut, who might she manage? This article will take a look at six names she could potentially lead in World Wrestling Entertainment moving forward, including a top tag team and one of the biggest names in pro wrestling today.

Ad

Trending

Below are six stars Cathy Kelley can manage in WWE.

#6. Rhea Ripley and Cathy Kelley regularly banter on and off WWE programming

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling today, regardless of gender. She is a multi-time world champion in WWE and has worked hard to reach the highest heights imaginable. Recently, however, she has been on a bit of a losing streak thanks to IYO SKY.

The duo of Rhea Ripley and Cathy Kelley is a favorite among fans on social media. They always playfully flirt or joke around online and even in some untelevised WWE broadcasts. They are a fun pairing.

Ad

That pairing could lead to an on-screen relationship where Rhea becomes Cathy's client. While Ripley doesn't necessarily need a mouth piece, their real-life chemistry coming onto television would only be a positive.

#5. Liv Morgan & #4. Raquel Rodriguez; Cathy could break Rhea's heart instead

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Judgment Day is a faction on WWE Monday Night RAW. The group is made up of Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, Finn Balor, Raquel Rodriguez, and JD McDonagh. Despite some issues at points, the group is doing quite well right now.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, but more importantly for this point, they're longtime enemies of Rhea Ripley. That could mean an alliance with Cathy Kelley would be shocking.

Ad

Two former friends who later became Rhea's enemies corrupting another ally of hers would be twisted, but it could make for a great story. Rhea's heartbreak if Cathy were to manage the two women she hates most would be fascinating to watch. How would Ripley overcome it?

#3. Zoey Stark & #2. Shayna Baszler; PFC need something with Sonya Deville gone

Pure Fusion Collective is a tag team on WWE Monday Night RAW that previously served as a faction. The stable at one point featured Sonya Deville in addition to the duo of Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler.

Ad

Unfortunately, Sonya Deville was part of a round of cuts several months ago. In the time since then, Shayna and Zoey have been completely lost in the shuffle and they're clearly missing something. They lack a certain oomph that is necessary to get to the next level.

The missing element could very well be a mouth piece, and that's where Cathy could come into play. Kelley could manage the technically sound Shayna and the high flying Zoey. With their in-ring talent and her charisma, it could be a match made in heaven. While Rhea and Liv are great talkers and don't necessarily need help, Zoey and Shayna arguably do.

Ad

#1. Rusev seemingly doesn't have Lana by his side

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rusev is back in WWE! The Bulgarian Brute made his surprise return during Monday Night RAW last night. The former United States Champion beat up both Akira Tozawa and Otis of The Alpha Academy.

Noticeably missing from Rusev's side was Lana, his longtime manager. She has signed a WWE Legend's contract, but it appears she won't be returning with Rusev to television, at least not anytime soon.

While that's unfortunate, Cathy could step up and be by Rusev's side instead. The two would have a similar dynamic but without the history to play off of. Instead, this would be one that is completely fresh for fans and for the talent alike.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.