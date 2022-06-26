6 stars Ronda Rousey hasn't faced in WWE

As a member of the WWE roster, Ronda Rousey has faced many women. She's locked horns with The Horsewomen of NXT and former WWE stars like Nia Jax and Ruby Soho. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has also faced Alexa Bliss and Natalya.

Rousey's time in WWE has been segmented. She left for almost three years after losing the RAW Women's Title at WrestleMania 35. She didn't wrestle until her shocking return at this year's Royal Rumble.

In the three years Rousey was away, many new stars appeared on RAW and SmackDown. Some new stars crossed paths with The Baddest Woman on the Planet. As SmackDown Women's Champion, Rousey has already faced Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi.

Now that Rousey is back for another WWE run, there are many women she could still face. Here are six female WWE stars whom Rousey is yet to meet in the ring.

(Note: This is meant to cover one-on-one matches, not specialty matches like the Royal Rumble)

6. Doudrop would present a physical challenge for Rousey

Doudrop could use her size to bully Rousey.

Doudrop debuted on RAW last summer alongside Eva Marie. She started as the face protege of the vapid heel. It didn't take long for Doudrop to turn on her mentor as she was more talented in the ring than Eva Marie.

The former NXT UK star turned heel towards the second half of 2021 and battled Bianca Belair. Doudrop then had a big match against Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble. She has remained a heel while currently aligning with Nikki A.S.H.

Since Doudrop is a physical heel, she'd be bigger than most women Rousey has faced in WWE. The lone exception is Nia Jax, who she defeated. Doudrop has a better command of using her abilities than Jax. She would present a different threat to Rousey.

5. Lacey Evans and Rousey are both on SmackDown

Evans returned to SmackDown as a face.

Rousey was around for a few months when Evans joined the main roster in early 2019. Since Evans just debuted, she didn't cross paths with The Baddest Woman on the Planet during her first WWE run.

Evans debuted as a heel but has been a face and a heel. As a villain, she battled Lynch for the RAW Women's Title. As a face, she challenged then-champion Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Title.

Both Rousey and Evans took time off in 2021 to give birth. While Rousey returned at Royal Rumble, Evans re-emerged in vignettes following WrestleMania 38.

It might be long before they face off as both women are babyfaces. They could, however, still face off in 2022. The fact that both women are mothers could even be used in a potential angle.

4. Asuka and Rousey surprisingly haven't crossed paths in WWE

The closest Asuka and Rousey have come to a match.

Rousey made her official WWE debut after Asuka won the 2018 Royal Rumble. With Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss in the ring, Rousey trotted down to the ring and pointed to the WrestleMania sign. At the time, Flair was the SmackDown Women's Champ, while Bliss held the RAW Women's Title.

Rousey wrestled in a tag team match at that year's WrestleMania. Asuka fought Flair while Bliss battled Nia Jax. Even with that tease and sharing of the ring, Asuka and Rousey haven't faced off one-on-one.

A match between the two would be highly-anticipated. Both are among the top submission specialists in pro wrestling. They're on different brands, but a potential match between them would be top-notch.

3. Bianca Belair has become one of the top women in WWE

Bianca Belair!

Belair joined the main roster in 2020. She won the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles during her main-roster tenure. The EST of WWE is also a Royal Rumble winner. Those are a lot of accolades in such a short time.

Since Rousey was on hiatus when Belair debuted, the two stars didn't cross paths. They may have brushed up against each other during this year's Rumble, but a singles contest could still happen in the future.

Both women are currently champions. They could face off at this year's Survivor Series if they hold onto their titles until the event. A showdown between The EST and The Baddest Woman on the Planet would be a money match for WWE.

2. Rhea Ripley would be a legitimate threat to Rousey

The Eradicator would be an interesting challenge for Rousey.

Ripley is in a similar boat to Belair when facing Rousey. Ripley debuted in early 2021 while Rousey was away from WWE. The Nightmare went on to win the RAW Women's Title from Asuka at WrestleMania 37.

Flair won that title from Ripley last summer. After a title swap with Lynch, Flair lost the SmackDown Women's Title to Rousey. Other than the succession of a championship, Rousey and Ripley haven't battled each other in singles competition.

That could change depending on how things play out over the next six months. There could be another WWE Draft, and one of these women could switch brands. Whether that happens or not, Ripley facing Rousey is a dream match for a big portion of the WWE Universe.

1. Shayna Baszler and Rousey have been friends for years

When Shayna Baszler joined NXT, her friends from MMA followed her to WWE. Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke competed for NXT, while Rousey did not. She did, however, appear in the crowd alongside her Horsewomen of MMA friends.

Baszler has been a title challenger here and there but has mainly been used in the women's tag team division. She's a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion but hasn't tasted singles gold.

Due to their real-world friendship, Rousey vs. Baszler would be a dream match. Their partnership and ability in the octagon would add layers to the feud.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far