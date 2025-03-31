6 stars who could ruin Rey Fenix's WWE debut

WWE broke some major news last Friday on SmackDown. After weeks of anticipation, a new superstar is set to debut for the company on the blue brand.

Rey Fenix, one-half of The Lucha Brothers, is set to make his World Wrestling Entertainment debut this Friday on SmackDown live from Chicago, which was at one point a hot market for All Elite Wrestling.

For those unaware, Fenix has competed in numerous top promotions all over the world, including TNA Wrestling, Lucha Underground, AAA in Mexico, and more. He was a regular in All Elite Wrestling and even held the International Championship before getting released earlier this year.

Now, he is set to debut for the biggest company in the world. Still, things may go awry as numerous stars could crash his debut and attempt to ruin his first night in. This article will take a look at six big names who could ruin Fenix's WWE debut.

#6. Andrade could turn heel and ruin Rey Fenix's debut

Andrade is one of the best in-ring workers today. He returned to WWE over a year ago at the Royal Rumble and proceeded to have numerous great matches, specifically in his rivalry with Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown. He is a former United States Champion.

Unfortunately, El Idolo has lost some momentum in recent months. After an incredible rivalry with Carmelo Hayes, which also included LA Knight, Andrade got lost in the shuffle on SmackDown. He is likely quite frustrated.

That frustration could boil over into a heel turn. Andrade could crash Fenix's debut and attack the lucha star. El Idolo could be jealous of attention shifting away from him and lash out as a result. From there, the two could have some incredible matches together.

#5. Santos Escobar & #4. Angel & #3. Berto; Legado del Fantasma could show up

Expand Tweet

Legado del Fantasma is a faction with roots dating back to NXT but currently exists on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Santos Escobar is the leader of the group and has been since it first launched. Angel and Berto are currently the other stars in the group.

Not too long ago, Legado del Fantasma lost a member. Elektra Lopez was a difference maker in the stable, but WWE unfortunately let her go alongside several other stars. Now, Legado could try to expand.

Instead of Fenix's debut being ruined by someone attacking him, it could be a mood change that ruins the evening. Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto could confront the lucha star and encourage him to join Legado del Fantasma. This would upset fans and likely Fenix, too, putting a damper on what should be an epic debut.

#2. Jacob Fatu could destroy the luchador

Jacob Fatu is relatively new to WWE. He joined the sports entertainment juggernaut last year as a member of the new Bloodline. Solo Sikoa leads the group alongside Tama Tonga and the injured Tonga Loa.

The Samoan Werewolf is always in a bad mood but is especially frustrated now. He wants the WWE United States Title, but Tama and Solo Sikoa seem to be preventing Jacob's movement, either by choice or through incompetence. It isn't totally clear quite yet what their intentions are.

Still, Fatu is upset, and that's bad news for everyone else on the roster. Fenix could be in the wrong place at the wrong time and end up being victimized by a furious Samoan Werewolf. He has attacked stars unprovoked in the past, and the same thing could happen to Fenix.

#1. Aleister Black could return to crash Fenix's WWE debut

Aleister Black is a former WWE star. While in the company, he held the NXT Championship under the leadership of Triple H. Upon joining the main roster, he had a solid run, but Vince McMahon truthfully underutilized him.

Black eventually left WWE and would go on to compete in All Elite Wrestling under the name Malakai Black. He has since left the promotion, and many think he will rejoin the sports entertainment juggernaut soon.

If Black is returning, he could do so by crashing Rey Fenix's return. The story could be that they were enemies elsewhere and are now taking their feud to Friday Night SmackDown. Fenix winning a match only to be destroyed by a surprise Black Mass would be electric.

